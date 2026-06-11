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Israel Issues New Evacuation Warnings in S. Lebanon Amid Ongoing Truce
(MENAFN) The Israeli military on Wednesday released new evacuation notices for residents in several towns in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire currently in place.
According to reports, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee urged residents of Ghassaniyeh and Houmine al-Faouqa to leave their homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters away to open areas.
Shortly afterward, another warning was issued for residents of Ansariyeh, instructing them to evacuate and relocate to areas north of the Zahrani River.
The developments come amid heightened regional tensions. Earlier this week, Iran announced it was ending its attacks on Israel while cautioning that any continued Israeli military action in Lebanon would be met with a “crushing” response.
The latest warnings follow a sharp escalation that began after Israeli strikes targeted Beirut on Sunday despite an existing ceasefire. According to available information, the attack prompted Iran to launch retaliatory missile strikes toward northern Israel, leading to further Israeli air raids against Iranian-linked targets.
Although a ceasefire took effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July, military operations and exchanges of fire have continued, raising concerns about the stability of the truce.
Lebanese authorities say that since Israel broadened its military campaign on March 2, more than 3,660 people have been killed and over 11,300 injured. The conflict has also displaced more than one million people across the country, according to reports.
According to reports, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee urged residents of Ghassaniyeh and Houmine al-Faouqa to leave their homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters away to open areas.
Shortly afterward, another warning was issued for residents of Ansariyeh, instructing them to evacuate and relocate to areas north of the Zahrani River.
The developments come amid heightened regional tensions. Earlier this week, Iran announced it was ending its attacks on Israel while cautioning that any continued Israeli military action in Lebanon would be met with a “crushing” response.
The latest warnings follow a sharp escalation that began after Israeli strikes targeted Beirut on Sunday despite an existing ceasefire. According to available information, the attack prompted Iran to launch retaliatory missile strikes toward northern Israel, leading to further Israeli air raids against Iranian-linked targets.
Although a ceasefire took effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July, military operations and exchanges of fire have continued, raising concerns about the stability of the truce.
Lebanese authorities say that since Israel broadened its military campaign on March 2, more than 3,660 people have been killed and over 11,300 injured. The conflict has also displaced more than one million people across the country, according to reports.
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