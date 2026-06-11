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Maine Senate Race Takes Shape as Voters Head to Polls in Multiple States
(MENAFN) Democrat Graham Platner secured victory in Maine's US Senate primary on Tuesday, earning his party's nomination and setting up a general election contest against incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins later this year.
According to reports, Platner captured a commanding share of the vote after Maine Gov. Janet Mills withdrew from the race in April. Despite ending her campaign, Mills remained listed on the ballot and continued to receive support from a portion of voters.
Collins faced no opposition in the Republican primary and advanced directly to the November election.
Meanwhile, Maine's gubernatorial nomination contests remained unresolved as vote counting continued. With several candidates closely grouped at the top of both party fields, no winner had been declared. The outcome is expected to depend on the state's ranked-choice voting system, which redistributes votes based on voter preferences until a candidate achieves a majority.
In South Carolina, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham won his party's nomination and will move on to face Democratic candidate Annie Andrews in the general election.
The state's Republican gubernatorial contest will proceed to a runoff after none of the candidates secured enough support to claim an outright victory. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson emerged as the leading contenders and will compete in the next round.
Elsewhere in South Carolina, veteran Congressman Jim Clyburn comfortably won the Democratic nomination in the 6th Congressional District. In the 1st Congressional District, where Rep. Nancy Mace is leaving the seat open, crowded nomination battles in both major parties advanced to runoff elections.
According to reports, Platner captured a commanding share of the vote after Maine Gov. Janet Mills withdrew from the race in April. Despite ending her campaign, Mills remained listed on the ballot and continued to receive support from a portion of voters.
Collins faced no opposition in the Republican primary and advanced directly to the November election.
Meanwhile, Maine's gubernatorial nomination contests remained unresolved as vote counting continued. With several candidates closely grouped at the top of both party fields, no winner had been declared. The outcome is expected to depend on the state's ranked-choice voting system, which redistributes votes based on voter preferences until a candidate achieves a majority.
In South Carolina, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham won his party's nomination and will move on to face Democratic candidate Annie Andrews in the general election.
The state's Republican gubernatorial contest will proceed to a runoff after none of the candidates secured enough support to claim an outright victory. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson emerged as the leading contenders and will compete in the next round.
Elsewhere in South Carolina, veteran Congressman Jim Clyburn comfortably won the Democratic nomination in the 6th Congressional District. In the 1st Congressional District, where Rep. Nancy Mace is leaving the seat open, crowded nomination battles in both major parties advanced to runoff elections.
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