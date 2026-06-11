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Kuwait Repels ‘Hostile’ Aerial Targets
(MENAFN) Kuwait's army confirmed early Thursday that its air defense systems were actively intercepting hostile aerial targets, as the Gulf region braced under the mounting threat of escalating conflict.
In an official statement, the army said its defenses were engaging the targets "in line with approved operational procedures" as part of ongoing security measures, offering no additional details on the origin or scale of the threat.
Simultaneously, neighboring Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced the activation of warning sirens across the country, urging both citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed immediately to the nearest available safe location.
The alerts follow staggering claims made hours earlier by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said it had struck 18 major US military targets — including the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait and the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain. Separate Iranian military statements also announced coordinated attacks targeting Patriot missile defense systems, communications infrastructure, and the US Fifth Fleet headquartered in Bahrain.
The near-simultaneous emergency responses across two Gulf nations underscore the alarming speed at which hostilities have expanded beyond Iranian and American borders, thrusting key regional allies directly into one of the most volatile flashpoints the Middle East has witnessed in years.
In an official statement, the army said its defenses were engaging the targets "in line with approved operational procedures" as part of ongoing security measures, offering no additional details on the origin or scale of the threat.
Simultaneously, neighboring Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced the activation of warning sirens across the country, urging both citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed immediately to the nearest available safe location.
The alerts follow staggering claims made hours earlier by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said it had struck 18 major US military targets — including the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait and the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain. Separate Iranian military statements also announced coordinated attacks targeting Patriot missile defense systems, communications infrastructure, and the US Fifth Fleet headquartered in Bahrain.
The near-simultaneous emergency responses across two Gulf nations underscore the alarming speed at which hostilities have expanded beyond Iranian and American borders, thrusting key regional allies directly into one of the most volatile flashpoints the Middle East has witnessed in years.
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