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Philippines Quake Fatalities Climb as Rescue Efforts Continue
(MENAFN) The number of people killed by the powerful earthquake that struck off the southern Philippines coast earlier this week has increased to 53, according to reports citing disaster management officials.
Authorities said recovery teams have retrieved 53 bodies, although some victims have not yet been formally identified. Search operations are also continuing for 17 individuals who remain unaccounted for, according to available information.
Reports indicate that the disaster has left hundreds injured, with official figures showing 487 people hurt as a result of the quake.
Most of the confirmed deaths were reported in Regions 12 and 11, though officials noted that casualty figures are still undergoing verification and could be revised.
The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Sarangani province on Monday morning local time, causing extensive destruction across parts of Mindanao. Buildings were damaged or collapsed, utility services were disrupted, and landslides were reported in several affected areas.
Emergency teams remain engaged in search, rescue and recovery operations, while authorities warn that the number of casualties could rise as efforts continue in the hardest-hit communities.
Authorities said recovery teams have retrieved 53 bodies, although some victims have not yet been formally identified. Search operations are also continuing for 17 individuals who remain unaccounted for, according to available information.
Reports indicate that the disaster has left hundreds injured, with official figures showing 487 people hurt as a result of the quake.
Most of the confirmed deaths were reported in Regions 12 and 11, though officials noted that casualty figures are still undergoing verification and could be revised.
The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Sarangani province on Monday morning local time, causing extensive destruction across parts of Mindanao. Buildings were damaged or collapsed, utility services were disrupted, and landslides were reported in several affected areas.
Emergency teams remain engaged in search, rescue and recovery operations, while authorities warn that the number of casualties could rise as efforts continue in the hardest-hit communities.
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