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UN Warns Iran Conflict Is Deepening Global Food Insecurity
(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict involving Iran is intensifying food insecurity worldwide, placing millions of additional people at risk of severe hunger, according to reports citing the head of the UN's food assistance agency.
Carl Skau, acting executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), said the consequences of the war are extending far beyond the region, with rising costs and supply disruptions affecting vulnerable populations across multiple countries.
According to available information, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has significantly increased fuel prices, making humanitarian operations more expensive and contributing to higher food costs globally. The disruption has also affected fertilizer exports from Gulf countries, creating further challenges for agricultural production in nations including Sudan.
The situation is unfolding as the WFP struggles with major funding shortfalls. “In many places, we’re already taking from the hungry to give to the starving,” Skau said.
The agency, which relies heavily on contributions from governments, has seen donor support decline sharply in recent years. Reports indicate that funding from the United States, traditionally its largest contributor, has fallen considerably, with allocations for 2026 standing at roughly $731 million compared with more than $4 billion in 2024.
Highlighting the impact on low-income populations, Skau noted that in the world's poorest countries, “when the price of food goes up 20-30%, well, they eat 20-30% less.”
The WFP previously warned that an extended period of oil prices above $100 per barrel could push an additional 45 million people into acute hunger. According to Skau, the effects are already being felt in countries such as Sri Lanka, Somalia and Afghanistan. He added that even a rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would not immediately reverse the damage, as recovery would require considerable time.
Carl Skau, acting executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), said the consequences of the war are extending far beyond the region, with rising costs and supply disruptions affecting vulnerable populations across multiple countries.
According to available information, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has significantly increased fuel prices, making humanitarian operations more expensive and contributing to higher food costs globally. The disruption has also affected fertilizer exports from Gulf countries, creating further challenges for agricultural production in nations including Sudan.
The situation is unfolding as the WFP struggles with major funding shortfalls. “In many places, we’re already taking from the hungry to give to the starving,” Skau said.
The agency, which relies heavily on contributions from governments, has seen donor support decline sharply in recent years. Reports indicate that funding from the United States, traditionally its largest contributor, has fallen considerably, with allocations for 2026 standing at roughly $731 million compared with more than $4 billion in 2024.
Highlighting the impact on low-income populations, Skau noted that in the world's poorest countries, “when the price of food goes up 20-30%, well, they eat 20-30% less.”
The WFP previously warned that an extended period of oil prices above $100 per barrel could push an additional 45 million people into acute hunger. According to Skau, the effects are already being felt in countries such as Sri Lanka, Somalia and Afghanistan. He added that even a rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would not immediately reverse the damage, as recovery would require considerable time.
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