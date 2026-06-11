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Shopping Portal Project using PHP and MySQL
(MENAFN- PHP Gurukul) E-commerce means any transaction over the internet.
In online marketing, a shopping cart is a piece of e-commerce software on a web server that allows visitors to an Internet site to select items for eventual purchase, analogous to the American English term "shopping cart." In British English, it is generally known as a shopping basket, almost exclusively shortened on websites to "basket."
The software allows online shopping customers to accumulate a list of items for purchase, described metaphorically as "placing items in the shopping cart" or "add to cart." Upon checkout, the software typically calculates a total for the order, including shipping and handling (i.e., postage and packing) charges and the associated taxes, as applicable.
Are you looking for a Shopping Portal Project using PHP and MySQL for your final year project or web development practice? This advanced E-Commerce Website Project in PHP is a complete solution for students who want to learn real-world online shopping system development using PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, and JavaScript.
This project helps students understand important concepts like product management, shopping cart functionality, order processing, user authentication, and admin dashboard management.
Whether you are a BCA, MCA, B.Tech, or Diploma student, this PHP shopping portal project with source code is an excellent academic project for learning full-stack web development.
In online marketing, a shopping cart is a piece of e-commerce software on a web server that allows visitors to an Internet site to select items for eventual purchase, analogous to the American English term "shopping cart." In British English, it is generally known as a shopping basket, almost exclusively shortened on websites to "basket."
The software allows online shopping customers to accumulate a list of items for purchase, described metaphorically as "placing items in the shopping cart" or "add to cart." Upon checkout, the software typically calculates a total for the order, including shipping and handling (i.e., postage and packing) charges and the associated taxes, as applicable.
Are you looking for a Shopping Portal Project using PHP and MySQL for your final year project or web development practice? This advanced E-Commerce Website Project in PHP is a complete solution for students who want to learn real-world online shopping system development using PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, and JavaScript.
This project helps students understand important concepts like product management, shopping cart functionality, order processing, user authentication, and admin dashboard management.
Whether you are a BCA, MCA, B.Tech, or Diploma student, this PHP shopping portal project with source code is an excellent academic project for learning full-stack web development.
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