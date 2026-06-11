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US Embassy in Jordan Issues Security Alert for Nationals
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Jordan issued an emergency security alert early Thursday, warning American citizens of reported missiles, drones, or rockets that had entered Jordanian airspace and urging immediate shelter.
"Reports indicate missiles, drones, or rockets are in Jordanian airspace. Seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately. Remain indoors and pay attention to local announcements and alerts," said the embassy.
The alert arrived as tensions between Washington and Tehran spiraled to a dangerous new threshold. The crisis was triggered earlier this week when Iran downed a US Army Apache helicopter, prompting retaliatory American strikes on southern Iran. Tehran has since announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels — a move with profound implications for global energy markets and international shipping, given that the waterway serves as a critical artery for roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply.
The rapidly deteriorating situation has now drawn Jordan into the crosshairs of the conflict, with Jordanian airspace breached amid a wider pattern of Iranian military strikes targeting US assets across the region, including reported attacks on bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.
"Reports indicate missiles, drones, or rockets are in Jordanian airspace. Seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately. Remain indoors and pay attention to local announcements and alerts," said the embassy.
The alert arrived as tensions between Washington and Tehran spiraled to a dangerous new threshold. The crisis was triggered earlier this week when Iran downed a US Army Apache helicopter, prompting retaliatory American strikes on southern Iran. Tehran has since announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels — a move with profound implications for global energy markets and international shipping, given that the waterway serves as a critical artery for roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply.
The rapidly deteriorating situation has now drawn Jordan into the crosshairs of the conflict, with Jordanian airspace breached amid a wider pattern of Iranian military strikes targeting US assets across the region, including reported attacks on bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.
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