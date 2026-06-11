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Cargo Ship Exchanges Fire with Armed Boat Off Yemen Coast— UKMTO

Cargo Ship Exchanges Fire with Armed Boat Off Yemen Coast— UKMTO


2026-06-11 01:44:56
(MENAFN) A cargo ship sailing southwest of Yemen was involved in a security incident after a small boat carrying six armed individuals approached the vessel, according to reports citing maritime authorities.

The incident occurred about 88 nautical miles from Balhaf. According to available information, the vessel's onboard security personnel responded after the approaching craft drew near.

"There was an exchange of fire between the small craft and the cargo vessel's Armed Security Team resulting in the small craft turning away," the maritime agency said in a statement.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident, according to reports.

Additional details about the encounter have not yet been disclosed.

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