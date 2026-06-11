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Iran's IRGC Says It Targeted US F-35, F-15 Base in Jordan
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Thursday that it launched a direct missile assault on a Jordanian air base housing American F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets, framing the attack as retaliation for recent US strikes on Iranian soil.
According to an IRGC statement, its Aerospace Force fired 12 ballistic missiles at Al-Azraq Air Base, targeting what it described as key US military installations. The statement further claimed the strike destroyed facilities at the base along with a significant number of American fighter aircraft stationed there.
The IRGC stated the assault was a direct response to US missile strikes it said targeted a recreational site, an industrial complex, areas near Karaj and Nazarabad west of Tehran, and a local Revolutionary Guard base in Pishva County.
The IRGC warned that its operations would continue as long as "enemy aggression" persists.
Earlier statements from Iranian military officials claimed 18 major US military targets had been struck across the region — at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait and the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain — with additional attacks reportedly directed at Patriot missile defense systems, communications infrastructure, and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
The sweeping strikes mark a dramatic escalation following US attacks on southern Iran and a cascade of retaliatory Iranian military actions targeting American assets across the broader region.
According to an IRGC statement, its Aerospace Force fired 12 ballistic missiles at Al-Azraq Air Base, targeting what it described as key US military installations. The statement further claimed the strike destroyed facilities at the base along with a significant number of American fighter aircraft stationed there.
The IRGC stated the assault was a direct response to US missile strikes it said targeted a recreational site, an industrial complex, areas near Karaj and Nazarabad west of Tehran, and a local Revolutionary Guard base in Pishva County.
The IRGC warned that its operations would continue as long as "enemy aggression" persists.
Earlier statements from Iranian military officials claimed 18 major US military targets had been struck across the region — at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait and the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain — with additional attacks reportedly directed at Patriot missile defense systems, communications infrastructure, and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
The sweeping strikes mark a dramatic escalation following US attacks on southern Iran and a cascade of retaliatory Iranian military actions targeting American assets across the broader region.
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