Actress Neha Saxena Is Quikzii's New Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Renowned film actress Neha Saxena has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Quikzii, the UK's favourite delivery platform. Neha Saxena has become a beloved figure among Indian audiences through her notable performances in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. She is well-known for her prominent roles in hit films such as Kasaba alongside Mammootty, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Aaraattu with Mohanlal, Dandu in Kannada, Lalbagh in Telugu, and Chef alongside Saif Ali Khan in Hindi. Beyond acting, Neha possesses a strong background in sales and is a highly proven professional in project management and sales management. Quikzii officials stated that Neha's professional excellence in business communication, combined with her widespread popularity, will help make the brand's communication more heartfelt and engaging.

Renowned actress Neha Saxena unveiled as the new face of Quikzii, the UK's fast-growing delivery platform



Launched in the UK in December 2025, Quikzii has successfully completed 6 months of operation, earning the trust of its customers. The delivery platform is spearheaded by Sarath Jose, a prominent entrepreneur and investor with years of rich experience in FMCG, FMCD, and retail management. Quikzii's comprehensive product range has been carefully curated by understanding the exact daily needs, culinary preferences, and lifestyles of various diaspora communities in the UK, including Malayali, South and North Indian, Arabic, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, South Asian, and African communities.



Powered by modern technology, Quikzii operates through two distinct delivery models. The first is the '24-Hour Delivery' system, which ensures ordered products reach customers within 24 hours. Additionally, Quikzii offers a superfast '1-Hour Delivery' service in selected cities across the UK, delivering products to doorsteps within an hour. Customers can quickly order a wide array of essentials through Quikzii, ranging from fresh vegetables, fruits, high-quality meat, fish, and groceries, to fashion & trendy fabrics, electronics, mobile accessories, small appliances, and office stationery.



The platform has introduced numerous attractive offers and benefits for its users. Highlighting these is ' The First 100 ' offer, where 100 selected customers will receive a specific product of their choice with completely free delivery. Additionally, the 'Refer & Earn' scheme allows users to earn 'Super Coins' by referring friends, which can be redeemed for excellent cash discounts during purchases. Beyond this, Quikzii provides special loyalty programs, cashback offers, membership programs that offer exclusive benefits and priorities, and enticing seasonal discounts.



Sarath Jose, Founder and CEO of Quikzii, stated that the platform aims to elevate the shopping culture in the UK to a new level by blending high quality with high-speed service. He emphasized that the brand's mission is to make the customer shopping experience more expansive, rapid, and trustworthy. Customers can order products with just a single click via the website quikzii, or through the Quikzii mobile app available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.