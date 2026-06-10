CI Capital Completes EGP 1.77Bn Securitisation Issuance For Al Oula

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) CI Capital, one of Egypt's leading diversified financial services groups, has successfully completed a securitised bond issuance worth EGP 1.77bn for El Taamir Securitization Company, backed by a receivables portfolio originated by Al Taamir for Leasing and Factoring (Al Oula).

The transaction marks the first issuance under Al Oula's new securitisation programme and was structured into three tranches with varying maturities and credit ratings.

The first tranche, valued at EGP 637m and maturing in 25 months, received an AA+ rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS). The second tranche, worth EGP 422m with a tenor of 37 months, was assigned an AA- rating, while the third tranche, valued at EGP 712.85m and maturing in 55 months, received an A- rating.

CI Capital acted as Sole Financial Advisor, Lead Arranger, Issuance Manager and Bookrunner for the transaction.

Haitham Serag, CEO of Al Taamir for Leasing and Factoring, said the successful issuance reflects the company's strategy to diversify funding sources and strengthen its financial position.

He noted that the proceeds will support the company's expansion plans across multiple sectors of the economy amid rising demand for leasing and factoring services in the Egyptian market.

Serag added that the issuance attracted strong investor appetite, with subscription coverage exceeding 1.7 times the offering size, highlighting investor confidence in the company's financial performance, credit quality and growth prospects within Egypt's non-banking financial services sector.

He revealed that Al Oula's leasing and factoring portfolio has surpassed EGP 8.5bn, recording growth of 45% in 2025 compared with the previous year. The portfolio has continued to expand in 2026, growing by a further 15% since the beginning of the year.

The company's recent performance was also supported by a capital increase of EGP 400m and the securing of EGP 5bn in new credit facilities from leading banks and financial institutions during 2025. Al Oula also reported a 184% increase in net profits during the year.

Amr Helal, Chief Executive Officer of CI Capital's Investment Bank (Sell-Side), described the transaction as another milestone in the longstanding partnership between CI Capital and Al Oula, underscoring the firm's ability to provide innovative financing solutions tailored to clients' growth objectives.

Mohamed Abbas, Managing Director and Head of Debt Capital Markets at CI Capital, said the successful issuance highlights the growing importance of debt capital market instruments in supporting leasing companies and reflects the increasing depth and maturity of Egypt's securitisation market.

Baker Tilly acted as auditor for the transaction, while Barakat, Maher & Partners, in association with Clyde & Co, served as legal advisor.