Guterres Calls For Continued UN 'Uniformed Presence' In Lebanon After UNIFIL's Departure

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, June 11 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for continued United Nations "uniformed presence" following the departure of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), a process set to begin at the end of this year.

Speaking at an open debate of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East on Wednesday (local time), Guterres said that the region is being pulled deeper into crisis, and the consequences reach far beyond the region.

"I am profoundly concerned it could trigger a full resumption of conflict," said the UN chief.

Warning that escalation in the Middle East reverberates across borders and continents, he said "a brutal price is being paid by the region's people" and it is extending to the wider world, particularly the most vulnerable countries and communities, reports Xinhua news agency.

Guterres noted the escalation in Lebanon since March, as Israel intensified its operations in Lebanese territory and Hezbollah fired deeper into Israel.

"We have seen the killing of civilians. Entire communities uprooted, and extensive demolition of homes and civilian infrastructure, in southern Lebanon. The forced displacement of over a million civilians," he said.

In addition, seven UN peacekeepers have been killed, including one last week, the secretary-general added.

He urged all parties to work toward a diplomatic settlement that fully respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence of Lebanon within its internationally recognised borders, in line with Security Council Resolution 1701.

"And I urge a continued United Nations uniformed presence following the departure of UNIFIL -- as proposed last week in my letter to this Council," said Guterres.

In accordance with Security Council Resolution 2790, UNIFIL shall cease its operations on December 31, and, starting on this date, complete its drawdown and withdrawal of personnel from Lebanon within one year.