UN Concludes New Round Of Yemen Military Coordination Talks In Amman

MENAFN - IANS) Amman, June 11 (IANS) The Office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen has concluded a new round of Military Coordination Committee (MCC) meetings in Jordan's Amman on recent developments in Yemen and the region.

This round, bringing together representatives from the internationally recognised Yemeni government and the Joint Forces Command of the Saudi-led coalition, focused on ceasefire planning, maritime security and tension reduction, the office wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday (local time).

"Such engagement under United Nations auspices remains critical in a rapidly evolving and unpredictable security environment for Yemen and the region," the office quoted UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg as saying.

Based on a commitment made by all sides, the office plans to convene all three MCC delegations, including the Houthi group, in the coming period, it wrote.

The MCC was established in April 2022 as part of a UN-brokered truce to facilitate military dialogue and de-escalation, and held its first meeting in Amman in May that same year, featuring the participation of all three MCC delegations.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital Sanaa and much of the north, triggering a broader conflict that escalated in 2015.

Addtionally, United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg concluded a visit to Riyadh, where he met with the President of the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), Rashad Al Alimi, PLC member, Abdul Rahman Al-Muharrami, and other senior Yemeni officials, as well as the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al Jaber, the ambassadors of the permanent members of the UN Security Council (P5) and other diplomats.

The UN Envoy exchanged views on the latest developments in Yemen and the region, emphasising the importance of maintaining stability, addressing pressing economic issues, and exploring practical avenues to advance the UN-sponsored political process, according to the X post.

He also stressed the utmost importance of continued constructive regional and international engagement to support reaching a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen.