MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Applied Atomics Emerges from Stealth with More Than $500 Million in Demand Commitments to Build the Star Reacher Network, the Next Infrastructure Layer of the Space Economy

June 10, 2026 3:33 PM EDT | Source: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority

Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Applied Atomics, a transatlantic aerospace and defense company building Star Reacher Network, the first in-space mobility network, emerged from stealth and entered the U.S. market today with more than $500 million in letters of intent and memoranda of understanding, a $4 million oversubscribed pre-seed financing round led by Oxford Science Enterprises, and a growing portfolio of partnerships spanning the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

"The biggest constraint in space is no longer getting there, it's how we move once we're there," said Ashley Modeste Johnson, Founder and CEO of Applied Atomics. "The future space economy, from national security missions and orbital logistics to satellite servicing and infrastructure deployment, depends on mobility. We believe that the freedom of movement in space will become one of the defining infrastructure challenges of the century, and Applied Atomics is being built to solve it."

Applied Atomics is developing Star Reacher Network, a mobility infrastructure layer for post-launch space operations. By combining multimode propulsion, AI-enabled missions, and orbital logistics, the company aims to overcome the long-standing tradeoff between speed and efficiency in space, making freedom of movement more scalable, responsive, and commercially accessible across orbital regimes.

Applied Atomics has emerged as one of the most promising space startups in the global aerospace and defense landscape, earning high-signal traction across the United States, Europe and United Kingdom. Since its founding, the company has been selected, backed, and supported by organizations focused on advancing breakthrough technologies that can shape the next era of commercial and national security space operations.

The Backers and Supporters

NATO DIANA, NATO's innovation engine established to identify, accelerate, and deploy disruptive dual-use technologies across the 32 countries of the alliance, selected Applied Atomics for its Resilient Space Operations challenge from a pool of more than 3,600 applicants worldwide.

Airbus Defence and Space selected the company as one of just three companies nationally for its inaugural Launchpad residency, reserved for ventures with breakthrough potential. This adds to the company's backing, selection and support by the likes of Thales Alenia Space, European Space Agency BIC, UK Space Agency accelerator where they were twice awarded the trajectory award & labelled as pioneers shaking up the space industry, and NVIDIA Inception.

And when Tim Draper, an early investor in SpaceX, Tesla, Robinhood, and Baidu, evaluated a highly vetted global Draper University cohort of roughly 70 high-potential companies, he personally selected Applied Atomics as Top Startup and provided direct investment, connecting the company to one of venture capital's most recognized entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Applied Atomics is advised by leaders who have helped shape space policy, exploration, and national security at the highest levels, including the former head of NASA and US Congressman Jim Bridenstine, former CEO of the UK Space Agency and Head of the European Space Agency exploration David Parker, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Air Force Shawn Barnes.

The company already has breakthrough technology heading to orbit, flying in 2026 on the Give Me Some Space mission announced at UK Parliament with a second on orbit demonstration underway.

Additional backers and supporters include: Aramco Ventures (the venture arm of the world's biggest oil company), E2MC, Bravo Victor Venture Capital, Jim Pallotta through Raptor Group, and others including defense group Ante-Bellum angels, Tiny Supercomputer Investment Company, and Carat Venture Partners.

Launching in the US from Fairfax County, Virginia

Applied Atomics is entering the U.S. market from Fairfax County, Virginia, placing the company at the center of one of the world's most influential aerospace, defense, intelligence, and government ecosystems spanning the Northern Virginia region.

"Space is becoming one of the defining economic and national security frontiers of the 21st century, and the companies shaping that future need to operate at the intersection of innovation, capital, talent, and government," said Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "Applied Atomics represents exactly the kind of visionary company we want to build their future here. From commercial space and advanced manufacturing to defense and emerging technologies, Fairfax County has become a place where ambitious companies can access the partners, customers, and expertise needed to move transformative ideas from concept to global impact," he continued.

"With more than 150 space-related companies, thousands of technology firms, and unparalleled proximity to industry leaders shaping the future of space, Northern Virginia has emerged as one of the world's most important centers for space innovation. We are proud that Applied Atomics has chosen Fairfax County as the springboard for its U.S. growth."

As governments and commercial operators invest heavily in space security, orbital logistics, lunar exploration, and next-generation infrastructure, Applied Atomics believes mobility will emerge as one of the most critical enabling capabilities of the space economy.

"There's no better launchpad for international space and defense companies than Northern Virginia," said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "The region offers unmatched access to federal decision-makers, aerospace leaders, investment capital, and world-class talent. For companies building the technologies that will define the future of space, this proximity matters, and Fairfax County sits at the center of that ecosystem. It continues to be our privilege to support cutting-edge innovators like Applied Atomics to scale globally from Northern Virginia."

The company expects to announce additional milestones in the coming months, including a second orbital demonstration, strategic partnerships, and expanded mobility capabilities as it continues building the foundation for the next era of space operations. For more information, and to learn more about Star Reacher Network, visit appliedatomics .







Rendering of Applied Atomics "Star Reacher Network" satellite architecture that allows multiple spacecraft equipped with multimode propulsion to work in tandem. Credit: Applied Atomics

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Fairfax County Economic Development Authority

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Source: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority