MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kingsview Minerals Acquires Vernon Property

June 10, 2026 5:30 PM EDT | Source: Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L41) (the " Company " or " Kingsview ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Goose Creek Property, a district-scale copper-gold project comprising 150 claim units covering approximately 39 km2 in southeastern New Brunswick.

The property holds a strategic land position within the Fundy region and hosts multiple historical copper and gold occurrences associated with favourable structural corridors, alteration zones, geochemical anomalies, and geophysical targets. Previous exploration programs identified several zones of interest that remain largely untested by modern exploration methods.

Historical work completed by prior operators outlined multiple areas of copper and gold mineralization across the property. Kingsview believes these occurrences may represent components of a larger mineralized system and plans to evaluate the project through comprehensive data compilation, geological interpretation, and modern target generation techniques.

The Company intends to advance Goose Creek through systematic exploration programs focused on prioritizing and evaluating high-potential copper-gold targets identified from historical datasets and ongoing geological analysis.

Terms of the Acquisition

On May 07, 2026, the Company announced its intention to acquire the property in an arms length transaction via Definitive Agreement. As consideration for the Proposed Transaction, the Company issued 550,000 common shares in the capital the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a deemed issuance price of $0.50 per Common Share, equal to CAD$275,000. The Company acquired the claims for the property from a private individual. Completion of the Transaction was subject to customary conditions including but not limited to: receipt of all required consents; and the approval of the Proposed Transaction by the CSE. No change of control resulted from the transaction. No changes to management were made and no finders' fees were paid.

Qualified Persons Review

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The technical information presented in this news release is based on a review of historical Mineral Reports of Work filed with the Province of New Brunswick by previous operators. The Company has not independently verified all historical results referenced herein and cautions readers that such information may not be reliable. The Company intends to verify historical geological, geochemical, geophysical, and mineralization data where appropriate through future exploration programs.

Readers are cautioned that historical information referenced in this news release may not be indicative of future exploration results and should not be relied upon as an indication of the economic viability or mineral potential of the Property.

Next Steps

The Company intends to complete a comprehensive compilation of historical exploration data, including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys, and historical drilling records. This work will be used to prioritize targets for follow-up field programs designed to evaluate the property's copper and gold potential.

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview is a mineral exploration company focused on gold and base metal exploration. Learn more: .

For more information, please contact investor relations at ....

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Edward Yew (Ted)

President and CEO

For more information, contact ...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential that the projects will yield any precious metals in future exploration programs and the Company's ability to advance its properties.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include the Company's ability to implement a drill program on the projects, that the Company will have sufficient funds available to it and that the Company will continue to be able to retain skilled personnel. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; there being no assurance that any future exploration program on the projects will result in mineral resources; the inability of the Company to raise sufficient funds and/or retain necessary personnel to conduct its operations; the impact on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company resulting from the announcement of the purchase of the projects; the impact that the recovery post COVID-19 may have on precious metals; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction described in this press release; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and any risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities that are available on the Company's SEDAR profile page at . The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







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Source: Kingsview Minerals Ltd.