UK Crypto Advocates Push Banks To End Exchange Transfer Blockages

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Stand With Crypto UK, representing about 286,000 crypto enthusiasts and professionals, is pressing its network to challenge banks that block or restrict transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges. The campaign cites a UK Cryptoassets Business Council report indicating that 40% of crypto transactions are blocked or restricted by banks, with many restrictions applying to exchanges registered with the Financial Conduct Authority and not accounting for individual customer risk profiles.

The campaign outlines that one exchange recorded nearly £1 billion in declined transfers over a 12-month period, and 80% of surveyed platforms reported an uptick in blocked or restricted transfers. To push the issue forward, Stand With Crypto UK has launched a complaint-tool on its website that auto-generates letters challenging these restrictions; the organization says bank responses will help shape the next steps. Their tagline captures the spirit of the effort:“Your money. Your choice.”

According to the UK Cryptoassets Business Council, around 40% of crypto transactions are blocked or restricted by banks in the United Kingdom. One exchange reported nearly £1 billion in declined transfers over a year, illustrating the scale of friction for on-ramps and off-ramps. Approximately 80% of surveyed exchanges and platforms said they have seen higher rates of transfer blocking or restriction. The Stand With Crypto UK tool enables supporters to generate complaint letters to banks, with regulator-facing responses expected to influence the campaign's next moves. Policy context in the UK centers on stabilizing and regulating stablecoins, with ongoing scrutiny of how such assets fit into the domestic financial system.

Key takeawaysBank access under scrutiny and the push for targeted risk controls

The campaign argues that blanket transfer bans hinder access to digital assets and stifle competition in a sector that is increasingly regulated. By urging members to file complaints, Stand With Crypto UK aims to convert anecdotal friction into formal regulatory and industry dialogue. In its public communication, the group emphasizes that many restrictions appear to apply broadly, regardless of a customer's risk profile or the specific platform involved.

Industry voices calling for risk-based solutions

Industry observers have long warned that broad prohibitions can hamper legitimate crypto activity. In commentary to Cointelegraph, Mark Fairless, CEO of UK clearing bank ClearBank, underscored the need for a risk-based approach to crypto-related payments rather than sweeping blocks across the sector.“Interventions should be targeted and proportionate, as broad blocks risk undermining competition and the ability of regulated firms to operate effectively in the UK,” Fairless said.

Regulatory backdrop: UK stablecoins and the broader digital asset framework

The Stand With Crypto UK initiative arrives amid a wider regulatory effort to shape the UK's stablecoin regime. In early May, a House of Lords committee examined proposed stablecoin regulations, questioning industry executives about bank-run risks, anti-money laundering controls, and the potential impact on traditional banking. Later in May, the Bank of England signaled a softer stance on proposed caps and reserve requirements as part of its review of the pound-denominated stablecoin framework. The objective is to foster a domestic stablecoin market while limiting risks to bank funding and financial stability; non-dollar stablecoins currently account for a small share of the global market. In June, the Lords committee warned that certain proposed stablecoin requirements could limit the viability of pound-denominated tokens and urged regulators to avoid measures that would hinder sector growth.

Beyond stablecoins, broader digital-asset initiatives are gaining momentum. In May, the central bank floated extending operating hours for settlement infrastructures to support tokenized markets, while the Financial Conduct Authority proposed on June 8 allowing some retail-focused investment funds to allocate up to 10% of their portfolios to crypto exchange-traded products.

What to watch next

As the UK weighs its stablecoin framework and the broader integration of digital assets into mainstream finance, the outcomes of this campaign could influence how banks calibrate risk and how regulators balance access with safety. The coming weeks will clarify whether targeted interventions replace blanket blocks and how exchanges and users adapt to evolving policy expectations.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.