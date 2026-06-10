Onity Group To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference
Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Time: 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time
This event will be webcast live through the link here. An investor presentation will be available on the Events & Presentation section of the Company's shareholder relations page prior to the presentation. Investors interested in requesting a meeting with Mr. O'Neil and Ms. Haertel can contact conference organizers at ....
About Onity Group
Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company delivering mortgage servicing and originations solutions through Onity Mortgage Corporation. As one of the largest mortgage servicers in the country, we help consumers and business clients achieve their homeownership and financial goals with a wide range of servicing and lending programs powered by a technology-enabled, customer-centric platform. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, we have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup or.
For Further Information Contact:
Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations
(561) 570-2969
...
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