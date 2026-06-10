Iflytek Launches Spacemind AI Platform For Smart Homes, Hotels And Offices

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chinese artificial intelligence company iFLYTEK (SZSE: 002230) on Wednesday launched SpaceMind, an "agentic" architecture for smart spaces that it said lets homes, hotels and offices respond to users' needs automatically, and sometimes anticipate them, with less manual input, as it expands its smart-space business overseas.

The launch, themed "Beyond Open, Intelligence Shared," was presented by Roy Lu, general manager of overseas products and solutions at iFLYTEK. The event drew partners and developers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe.

SpaceMind brings spatial sensing, language understanding, memory and device control together in a single framework, iFLYTEK said, in an effort to move smart spaces beyond simple device networking. Rather than cameras, the platform uses 60GHz millimetre-wave radar, which the company said provides positioning accurate to within five centimetres without capturing images or facial data and continues to function in darkness or smoke.

To address the response delays and reliability issues common in large AI models, the platform runs on a "dual-route, dual-model" design. A control channel handles high-frequency commands - such as lighting, blinds and air conditioning - locally, responding within 700 milliseconds, while a reasoning channel handles complex requests, task planning and decision-making, the company said. It added that multiple software agents coordinate functions such as lighting, climate, security and scheduling, and that the system learns household routines over time to offer a more personalised experience.

SpaceMind is designed as an open ecosystem and is compatible with the Matter standard as well as Google Home and Amazon Alexa, allowing devices from different brands to connect, according to iFLYTEK. Alongside the platform, the company and its partners introduced hardware including NOVA ambient lighting, KNX control panels and dual gateways.

iFLYTEK also launched the SpaceMind Marketplace and an AI Agent Innovation Challenge open to developers, university teams and start-ups worldwide. It announced a Global Partnership Program targeting real-estate developers, hotels, design firms, system integrators and device manufacturers.

The company said its WallEX terminals, which run on SpaceMind, are already deployed in markets including the Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia, covering high-end residential, hotel and commercial spaces.

"SpaceMind is built to be open and shared, not closed. We could never have come this far alone - so we want our partners, developers and customers to grow with us and explore the global market together in this new era," said Roy Lu, general manager of overseas products and solutions at iFLYTEK.

iFLYTEK said it plans to continue working with global partners to expand the platform's deployment.

About iFLYTEK

iFLYTEK CO., LTD (SZSE: 002230), founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hefei, China, develops intelligent speech and artificial intelligence technologies and products for markets in China and overseas.

Website: