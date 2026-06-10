Dr Kinfe Yilma is a senior lecturer at the School of Law, University of Leeds and formerly he was an associate professor of law and technology at the University of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. His research interests and publications are in the field of law and technology, particularly AI governance, data protection and digital constitutionalism.

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