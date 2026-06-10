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Kinfe Yilma

Kinfe Yilma


2026-06-10 03:08:30
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, University of Leeds
Profile Articles

Dr Kinfe Yilma is a senior lecturer at the School of Law, University of Leeds and formerly he was an associate professor of law and technology at the University of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. His research interests and publications are in the field of law and technology, particularly AI governance, data protection and digital constitutionalism.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, University of Leeds
Education
  • 2019 The University of Melbourne, PhD in Law & Technology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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