Lecturer, Desautels Faculty of Management, McGill University

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Simon Blanchette is an academic and industry expert, recognized for his interdisciplinary approach to business education. He lectures in Organizational Behaviour, Marketing, and Strategic Management at two of Canada's leading institutions: McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management and Concordia University's John Molson School of Business. In addition, he serves as the Director of Partnership and Learning at Vicinity Jobs Inc., where he spearheads initiatives to bridge academia and industry using labour market data to analyze skills needs and gaps in the labour market.

As an organizational theorist, Simon's research and expertise center on future skills, the future of work, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI), innovation, artificial intelligence, corporate strategy, leadership and governance. His scholarly contributions have been showcased at prestigious international conferences, including the Academy of Management Annual Meeting and the European Group for Organizational Studies (EGOS) Colloquium.

Beyond academia, Simon is an accomplished international consultant, executive educator, and coach. He partners with SMEs and global organizations to design transformative strategies, lead complex change management initiatives, and navigate the challenges of innovation and growth. Combining cutting-edge research with actionable insights, Simon empowers organizations to achieve sustainable success in an ever-evolving business landscape.



–present Lecturer, Concordia University - John Molson School of Business –present Lecturer, Desautels Faculty of Management - McGill University

HEC Montréal, M.Sc. Strategy and Innovation

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