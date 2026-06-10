Ainewsbreaks Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) (WKN: A422EZ) Positioned At Intersection Of AI, Defense And Post-Quantum Cybersecurity

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Redwood AI Corp.and may include paid advertising.

Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) (WKN: A422EZ) was featured in an AINewsWire editorial examining the growing convergence of artificial intelligence, operational intelligence infrastructure and post-quantum cybersecurity. The report highlights Redwood's proprietary AI platform, expanding portfolio of government and law enforcement partnerships and proposed acquisition of QuantumIQ, positioning the company alongside industry leaders including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) and C3 Inc. (NYSE: AI).

Redwood AI's platform combines generative AI foundation models, cheminformatics and scientific datasets to support applications across public safety, defense, healthcare and industrial markets. The editorial also highlights the company's participation in British Columbia's Track and Trace initiative, support from the National Research Council of Canada's Defense Industry Assist program for its Q-SAFE hazardous materials project and its proposed acquisition of QuantumIQ, which would expand Redwood's capabilities into post-quantum cryptography and cybersecurity infrastructure designed to address emerging quantum computing threats.

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About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

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About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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