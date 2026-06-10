Cequence Posts Record Quarter, Closing Largest Deal In Company History Amid Rising Agentic AI Demand

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Record customer wins across Japan, the Middle East, and the Americas validate Cequence's position as the trusted foundation for enterprises securely deploying agentic AI at scale

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – June, 2026 – Cequence Security, the leader in application, API, and agentic AI protection, today announced record momentum in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, capping a year of accelerating growth with its strongest quarter on record and the largest deal in company history, driven by surging demand across telecommunications, financial services, and energy and utilities sectors spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

The foundation of this quarter's momentum is the continued adoption of the Cequence platform, the platform enterprises trust to protect their applications and data in the agentic era. As those same enterprises begin deploying AI agents at scale, that foundation is proving to be exactly what's needed to make agentic AI secure.

“Enterprises are racing to put agentic AI to work, but the security foundation to support it simply hasn't kept pace. Our customers, whether they're defending against sophisticated fraud, securing critical APIs, or safely connecting AI agents to their most sensitive applications, are all solving versions of the same problem. This quarter's results reflect what happens when you've spent a decade building toward this moment. The market is ready, and so are we,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO at Cequence. Sales & Partner Momentum:

Cequence added new customers this quarter spanning financial services, government, and critical infrastructure, with notable wins across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Korea, Brazil, and the United States. The company also recorded significant upsell and expansion activity with existing customers, including the largest transaction in company history with a leading telecommunications provider in Japan.

New partners added this year include GuidePoint, Aplidigital, and IT-Harmony, reflecting a broader pattern of security-focused partners actively seeking a holistic agentic AI security solution to bring a market-proven and industry-acknowledged solution.

Cequence's active partner network expanded globally this quarter, with new relationships activated across EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, including its first customer win sourced entirely through its channel partner program in Southeast Asia. A channel-first win of this kind signals a partner ecosystem that is genuinely invested in the platform's success, not merely co-selling alongside it. Regional Showcase: Middle East

The Middle East emerged as a standout region for Cequence in Q4 FY26, with new customer wins spanning digital banking, fintech, and government verticals across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. The region's rapid digital transformation, combined with accelerating agentic AI adoption across financial services and government, is driving urgent demand for enterprise-grade application, API, and AI security. In two separate competitive evaluations, Cequence was selected over incumbent vendors, underscoring the platform's differentiated capabilities in one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets. Customer Outcome Momentum:

Cequence saw strong customer momentum across telecommunications, financial services, and energy and utilities this quarter. Telecommunications providers are deploying the platform to secure AI agents embedded in customer-facing workflows and network operations. Financial services customers are using Cequence to protect high-value APIs against fraud, credential abuse, and unauthorized data access. Energy and utilities organizations are leveraging the platform to defend critical infrastructure APIs against automated threats and rogue agent activity. Product Momentum:

Cequence continues to lead the market in agentic AI security innovation. Most recently, the company announced the general availability of Agent Personas in Cequence AI Gateway, the industry's first automated, infrastructure-level implementation of least-privilege access for autonomous AI agents.

Agent Personas gives enterprises granular control over what AI agents are permitted to do down to the individual tool-call level, addressing a critical privilege gap that identity alone cannot solve. Cequence AI Gateway has now grown to more than 190 verified enterprise application integrations. Leadership Expansion:

Cequence welcomed Chandra Rentachintala as Vice President of Engineering this quarter. A veteran technology leader, Chandra has helped scale startups and engineering teams within global enterprises including Microsoft, Myspace, DiDi, Shape Security/F5, and Palo Alto Networks. He has led innovation across mobile, cloud, social, and API security while mentoring entrepreneurs and building high-performing teams. His appointment reflects Cequence's commitment to investing in the platform and people required to sustain its momentum. Industry Awards & Recognition

No. 128, 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 - recognizing 652% revenue growth from 2021–2024 Leader, 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for API Security and Management Winner, Best API Security Solution - 2026 SC Media Awards Featured in Dr. Chase Cunningham's Agentic Zero Trust report - clearly aligning with the emerging consensus on what a proper Zero Trust framework for agentic AI looks like TM Forum named Cequence a key contributor to agentic AI security standards as Co-Chair of the AI-Native Blueprint Initiative on Agentic Interaction Security, influencing how the world's largest telecommunications and technology enterprises define and implement agentic AI security Co-author, CIS Critical Security Controls® Companion Guides for securing AI agents, LLMs, and MCP environments Sydney Weber, Director of Channel Sales, named to the 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs and 2026 CRN Women of the Channel lists

Explore our blog on Agent Personas and the Missing Agentic Security Layer Read our blog on Agent Containment Reference Architecture Discover the Cequence AI Gateway product page See the full Cequence platform Follow us on LinkedIn and X

Cequence continued to earn industry recognition across leadership, innovation, and market impact this year, including:Additional Resources:About Cequence Security:

Cequence protects the applications and data that power enterprises in the agentic era. More than a decade of bot defense and API security experience has established Cequence as the leader of safe and secure agentic AI adoption. The Cequence platform delivers deep insight into user, entity, and agent behavior, enabling organizations to secure and control agentic AI workflows while protecting against bad actors and rogue agents. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable, no-code approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts.