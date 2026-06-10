LIFE's GOOD WAYYAK: LG AND MBC MEDIA SOLUTIONS (MMS) PARTNER TO LAUNCH LANDMARK COLLABORATIVE CONTENT SERIES ON MBC SHAHID

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June, 2026: LG Electronics (LG) has announced the upcoming launch of Life's Good Wayyak (Life's Good with You), a heartwarming, four-episode original reality airing on MBC Shahid, the world's leading Arabic streaming platform. Debuting mid-June, the unique series represents a landmark first-time collaboration between LG and MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial arm of MBC Group, shifting the traditional advertising narrative to focus on the powerful, real-life human connections enabled by technology. Built around the concept of gratitude, celebrating the unsung heroes who support us on our journeys to success, Life's Good Wayyak will be led by a beloved Saudi television host, actor, and entertainer, with the show following three prominent“Achievers” as they team up with LG to say a deeply personal thank you to the mentors, family members, or friends (“Nominees”) who made their success possible. Bringing diverse perspectives and massive regional reach to the screen, these celebrated personalities include renowned comedian, rapper, and lifestyle digital creator Amy Roko, as well as short-skit content creator and TV host Mai Ibrahim. Joining them is celebrated former Saudi National Team professional footballer Naif Hazazi, whose participation taps into the region's inimitable sporting passion. In each of the first three episodes, one of these Achievers secretly orchestrates a surprise home makeover for their designated Nominee as a token of appreciation. Utilizing LG's latest premium innovations – including the LG OLED evo AI TV, the revolutionary WashTower, InstaView refrigerators, the NeoChef Microwave Oven, lifestyle screens and gaming monitors such as StanbyME 2 and UltraGear 45”, the DualCOOL Residential Air Conditioner (RAC), and many of such smart home solutions – the makeovers are designed to elevate the Nominees' everyday living spaces, proving that technology is at its best when it brings people closer together. The fourth and final episode will bring the campaign full circle by transitioning the spotlight to the public. Following a pre-launch social media campaign inviting audiences to share their own stories of who“makes life good” for them, one inspiring story from the community will be selected for a final, surprise space transformation. “At LG, our 'Life's Good' philosophy is built on the belief that technology should serve humanity, making our daily lives more convenient, connected, and meaningful,” said Phil Jung, CEO of Middle East and Africa Region, LG Electronics.“With 'Life's Good Wayyak', we wanted to move beyond product specifications and celebrate the authentic, emotional human stories of our region. Collaborating with MBC Shahid and some of Arab region's most beloved personalities allows us to highlight the profound impact of gratitude.” Commenting on the partnership, Jad Saab, MBC Shahid Growth Lead at MMS, said: “We're proud to partner with LG on Life's Good Wayyak, a series that demonstrates the power of purpose-driven storytelling to create genuine connections with audiences. At MMS, we are focused on helping brands engage consumers through meaningful content experiences that resonate on a deeper emotional level. Life's Good Wayyak is a great example of how brands can leverage content-led storytelling to create authentic narratives that inspire, entertain, and foster a sense of community. MBC Shahid provides the ideal platform for this kind of content, bringing together premium storytelling, broad regional reach, and highly engaged audiences, and we're confident the series will resonate with viewers across the region.” The Life's Good Wayyak series beautifully demonstrates how LG smart home solutions act as facilitators, helping families and friends create comfortable spaces where they can thrive together. About LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. About MBC Media Solutions MMS: MMS is a commercial advertising and sales unit launched in 2020 in partnership between MBC Group and Saudi Media Company. MMS offers data-driven integrated media solutions across television, radio, digital and OTT platforms, keeping the companies it represents at the forefront of the media industry- enabling brands and clients to connect with their audiences through premium content that drives growth through data, technology and talent. In addition to representing all MBC Group channels & platforms-including MBC Shahid, the world's leading Arabic streaming platform- MMS is also the exclusive advertising representative of the Al Arabiya News Network.