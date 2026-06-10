Associate Professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand

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Dr Justin Visagie is an Associate Professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies (SCIS) at the University of the Witwatersrand. His research focuses on urban and regional economies, industrial policy, and spatial inequality, with an emphasis on using administrative data to inform inclusive and evidence-based development. Before joining SCIS, he served as Chief Research Specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council and Director of Economic Planning in the Eastern Cape Government. Justin has published widely on cities, migration, and firm productivity, and collaborates with international and local partners including the International Science Council, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Agence française de développement, World Bank, South Africa's National Treasury and across South African Local Government.

–present Research Specialist, Human Sciences Research Council

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