Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Justin Visagie

Justin Visagie


2026-06-10 10:06:09
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Profile Articles

Dr Justin Visagie is an Associate Professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies (SCIS) at the University of the Witwatersrand. His research focuses on urban and regional economies, industrial policy, and spatial inequality, with an emphasis on using administrative data to inform inclusive and evidence-based development. Before joining SCIS, he served as Chief Research Specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council and Director of Economic Planning in the Eastern Cape Government. Justin has published widely on cities, migration, and firm productivity, and collaborates with international and local partners including the International Science Council, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Agence française de développement, World Bank, South Africa's National Treasury and across South African Local Government.

Experience
  • –present Research Specialist, Human Sciences Research Council

The Conversation

MENAFN10062026000199003603ID1111239516



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search