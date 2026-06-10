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France Orders Nationwide Review of Child Abuse Cases Following Girl’s Killing
(MENAFN) French authorities have launched a comprehensive review of tens of thousands of unresolved cases involving violence against children after the killing of an 11-year-old girl triggered widespread criticism of the country’s judicial system.
The move follows the discovery of Lyhanna’s body in a disused grain silo in southwestern France. The girl had been reported missing shortly before police located her remains. Investigators later detained a 41-year-old man, identified as Jerome B., whose daughter attended the same school as the victim, and he is now considered the main suspect in the case.
Public reaction intensified after reports revealed that the suspect had previously been the subject of several accusations involving sexual violence, including claims related to minors. Despite those allegations, none resulted in a conviction, with investigations reportedly being dropped, dismissed, or remaining unresolved.
In response to growing public pressure, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Monday that prosecutors across the country had been instructed to review all 70,000 active complaints involving child victims. He described the task as an “absolute priority” and set a deadline of July 14 for the examination to be completed.
Darmanin acknowledged serious shortcomings in the handling of the case, characterizing it as a “terrible failure” on the part of public institutions and the judicial system. In an apology issued last week, he said Lyhanna’s relatives had been let down by authorities and pledged that a formal inspection report would be delivered within 15 days.
The minister has also summoned France’s top prosecutors to Paris for discussions on the matter. According to reports, disciplinary measures could be imposed if investigations uncover negligence or misconduct, with potential penalties ranging from official warnings to removal from office.
French President Emmanuel Macron likewise criticized what he described as “unacceptable” failings within the justice system and requested a full assessment to determine how the case was handled.
The tragedy has prompted a strong public response. Approximately 6,000 people participated in a silent march in Fleurance, Lyhanna’s hometown, on Sunday. Meanwhile, organizations focused on child protection and women’s rights have called for demonstrations outside courthouses and the Justice Ministry, while some campaigners have gone further by demanding Darmanin’s resignation.
The move follows the discovery of Lyhanna’s body in a disused grain silo in southwestern France. The girl had been reported missing shortly before police located her remains. Investigators later detained a 41-year-old man, identified as Jerome B., whose daughter attended the same school as the victim, and he is now considered the main suspect in the case.
Public reaction intensified after reports revealed that the suspect had previously been the subject of several accusations involving sexual violence, including claims related to minors. Despite those allegations, none resulted in a conviction, with investigations reportedly being dropped, dismissed, or remaining unresolved.
In response to growing public pressure, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Monday that prosecutors across the country had been instructed to review all 70,000 active complaints involving child victims. He described the task as an “absolute priority” and set a deadline of July 14 for the examination to be completed.
Darmanin acknowledged serious shortcomings in the handling of the case, characterizing it as a “terrible failure” on the part of public institutions and the judicial system. In an apology issued last week, he said Lyhanna’s relatives had been let down by authorities and pledged that a formal inspection report would be delivered within 15 days.
The minister has also summoned France’s top prosecutors to Paris for discussions on the matter. According to reports, disciplinary measures could be imposed if investigations uncover negligence or misconduct, with potential penalties ranging from official warnings to removal from office.
French President Emmanuel Macron likewise criticized what he described as “unacceptable” failings within the justice system and requested a full assessment to determine how the case was handled.
The tragedy has prompted a strong public response. Approximately 6,000 people participated in a silent march in Fleurance, Lyhanna’s hometown, on Sunday. Meanwhile, organizations focused on child protection and women’s rights have called for demonstrations outside courthouses and the Justice Ministry, while some campaigners have gone further by demanding Darmanin’s resignation.
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