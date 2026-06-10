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NATO Expands Arctic Operations with New Drone Testing Program
(MENAFN) NATO has introduced a specialized experimental initiative focused on evaluating unmanned technologies in the Arctic, marking another step in the alliance’s growing military activity across the region.
The military bloc has repeatedly pointed to what it describes as a potential threat from Russia as a reason for strengthening its Arctic presence. Moscow has consistently rejected those claims, arguing that increased military activity in the area is primarily the result of NATO’s own expansion efforts. Russian officials have also stated that they will respond to developments in a region where the country controls more than half of the Arctic coastline.
The new project was officially launched over the weekend when the research vessel Alliance departed from La Spezia, Italy, beginning operations for the newly created Task Force X-Arctic (TFX-Arctic). According to reports, the unit will remain active through 2026 and into the following year.
Its mission is to explore how a variety of uncrewed systems can be used to maintain continuous awareness across multiple operational domains in the North Atlantic, Arctic region, and the High North. The effort follows lessons learned from a similar NATO task force that was deployed in the Baltic Sea last year.
“Task Force X-Arctic is about testing and integrating new technology in one of the most demanding operational environments on the planet. It will help Allies define the standards of the future and maintain the fighting edge required to operate, adapt, and prevail in the High North,” Admiral Pierre Vandier said.
The announcement coincides with NATO’s ongoing BALTOPS 26 military exercise in the Baltic region. The alliance has openly identified the objective of “deter Russian threats” as one of the purposes of the annual drills.
The 55th edition of the exercise brings together roughly 6,000 military personnel from 15 NATO member states. According to reports, this year's operation is notable for being directed for the first time by NATO’s own Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, based in the Netherlands, rather than being led by the United States.
The military bloc has repeatedly pointed to what it describes as a potential threat from Russia as a reason for strengthening its Arctic presence. Moscow has consistently rejected those claims, arguing that increased military activity in the area is primarily the result of NATO’s own expansion efforts. Russian officials have also stated that they will respond to developments in a region where the country controls more than half of the Arctic coastline.
The new project was officially launched over the weekend when the research vessel Alliance departed from La Spezia, Italy, beginning operations for the newly created Task Force X-Arctic (TFX-Arctic). According to reports, the unit will remain active through 2026 and into the following year.
Its mission is to explore how a variety of uncrewed systems can be used to maintain continuous awareness across multiple operational domains in the North Atlantic, Arctic region, and the High North. The effort follows lessons learned from a similar NATO task force that was deployed in the Baltic Sea last year.
“Task Force X-Arctic is about testing and integrating new technology in one of the most demanding operational environments on the planet. It will help Allies define the standards of the future and maintain the fighting edge required to operate, adapt, and prevail in the High North,” Admiral Pierre Vandier said.
The announcement coincides with NATO’s ongoing BALTOPS 26 military exercise in the Baltic region. The alliance has openly identified the objective of “deter Russian threats” as one of the purposes of the annual drills.
The 55th edition of the exercise brings together roughly 6,000 military personnel from 15 NATO member states. According to reports, this year's operation is notable for being directed for the first time by NATO’s own Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, based in the Netherlands, rather than being led by the United States.
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