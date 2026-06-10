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Indian Crew Rescued After Tanker Disabled Near Oman
(MENAFN) An oil tanker carrying 24 Indian nationals began sinking off Oman’s coast after reportedly being struck by a projectile, according to reports. The vessel, identified as MT Marivex, encountered trouble near Masirah Island, prompting an emergency response.
Distress signals from the ship were reportedly sent at around 1:30 p.m. local time on Monday. Initial reports citing messages from individuals aboard the vessel suggested that the ship may have come under attack, although those claims could not be independently verified.
Indian authorities later confirmed that all 24 crew members on board were Indian citizens. The Indian Embassy in Oman stated that everyone aboard had been safely evacuated following rescue efforts carried out by Omani authorities.
“Based on the preliminary information received, all Indian seafarers are presently safe,” the Shipping Ministry said on Monday evening. “They were rescued by the Omani authorities.”
According to reports, India’s Shipping Ministry has been working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, diplomatic missions, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defense to monitor the situation and ensure the welfare of the rescued crew.
Later in the day, the US military issued its own account of the incident, stating that American forces had intentionally disabled the tanker in the Gulf of Oman after alleging that the vessel was attempting to breach an existing blockade involving Iran.
“An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) fired a precision munition into the ship’s engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from US forces. Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
The circumstances surrounding the incident continue to draw attention as authorities review the events that led to the vessel being disabled and subsequently abandoned near the Omani coast.
Distress signals from the ship were reportedly sent at around 1:30 p.m. local time on Monday. Initial reports citing messages from individuals aboard the vessel suggested that the ship may have come under attack, although those claims could not be independently verified.
Indian authorities later confirmed that all 24 crew members on board were Indian citizens. The Indian Embassy in Oman stated that everyone aboard had been safely evacuated following rescue efforts carried out by Omani authorities.
“Based on the preliminary information received, all Indian seafarers are presently safe,” the Shipping Ministry said on Monday evening. “They were rescued by the Omani authorities.”
According to reports, India’s Shipping Ministry has been working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, diplomatic missions, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defense to monitor the situation and ensure the welfare of the rescued crew.
Later in the day, the US military issued its own account of the incident, stating that American forces had intentionally disabled the tanker in the Gulf of Oman after alleging that the vessel was attempting to breach an existing blockade involving Iran.
“An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) fired a precision munition into the ship’s engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from US forces. Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
The circumstances surrounding the incident continue to draw attention as authorities review the events that led to the vessel being disabled and subsequently abandoned near the Omani coast.
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