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DRC Ebola Death Toll Hits 115 as Cases Surge to 598
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of the Congo is facing a deepening public health emergency, with confirmed Ebola infections climbing to 598 and fatalities reaching 115, the country's health authorities announced Tuesday — signaling no immediate slowdown in one of the region's most alarming outbreaks in recent years.
Monday alone saw 48 newly confirmed cases and 14 additional deaths recorded in a single reporting period. Three patients were cleared as recovered, lifting the total number of survivors to 22 — a figure that remains starkly low against the scale of confirmed infections.
Transmission Accelerating Week Over Week
Officials painted a grim picture of the outbreak's trajectory, noting that confirmed case counts have climbed consistently from one week to the next, reflecting what authorities described as "continued community transmission" of the disease. Public health officials cautioned that without swift and decisive intervention, the virus risks spreading rapidly across a wider geographic area.
As of Monday, 297 individuals remained in isolation or under hospital care — among them 113 confirmed patients and 184 suspected cases.
Armed Conflict Compounds the Crisis
Containment efforts face obstacles that go beyond medicine alone. Security conditions in Ituri province — the epicenter of the outbreak — continue to hamper the emergency response, as armed groups remain active across key parts of the region. Their presence has severely restricted access to multiple affected or high-risk health zones, undermining the ability of responders to reach vulnerable communities in time.
The current outbreak, attributed to the Bundibugyo Ebola virus strain, was formally declared by the DRC health ministry on May 15.
Africa CDC Flags Severe Operational Failures
In a stark warning issued Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that response operations are "facing significant operational constraints," pointing to the deteriorating state of health infrastructure across affected areas. Facilities in several zones reportedly lack basic necessities — including potable water, incinerators, personal protective equipment, and decontamination supplies — leaving frontline health workers dangerously exposed as they battle the outbreak.
Monday alone saw 48 newly confirmed cases and 14 additional deaths recorded in a single reporting period. Three patients were cleared as recovered, lifting the total number of survivors to 22 — a figure that remains starkly low against the scale of confirmed infections.
Transmission Accelerating Week Over Week
Officials painted a grim picture of the outbreak's trajectory, noting that confirmed case counts have climbed consistently from one week to the next, reflecting what authorities described as "continued community transmission" of the disease. Public health officials cautioned that without swift and decisive intervention, the virus risks spreading rapidly across a wider geographic area.
As of Monday, 297 individuals remained in isolation or under hospital care — among them 113 confirmed patients and 184 suspected cases.
Armed Conflict Compounds the Crisis
Containment efforts face obstacles that go beyond medicine alone. Security conditions in Ituri province — the epicenter of the outbreak — continue to hamper the emergency response, as armed groups remain active across key parts of the region. Their presence has severely restricted access to multiple affected or high-risk health zones, undermining the ability of responders to reach vulnerable communities in time.
The current outbreak, attributed to the Bundibugyo Ebola virus strain, was formally declared by the DRC health ministry on May 15.
Africa CDC Flags Severe Operational Failures
In a stark warning issued Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that response operations are "facing significant operational constraints," pointing to the deteriorating state of health infrastructure across affected areas. Facilities in several zones reportedly lack basic necessities — including potable water, incinerators, personal protective equipment, and decontamination supplies — leaving frontline health workers dangerously exposed as they battle the outbreak.
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