403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bulgaria Halts Weapons Supply to Ukraine, Demands Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Bulgaria's government has officially ceased arms deliveries to Ukraine, Prime Minister Rumen Radev declared Wednesday during a Council of Ministers session.
"We have already given enough," Radev stated as cited by the government's press office, emphasizing that Bulgaria continues absorbing significant socio-economic damage stemming from the prolonged conflict.
Military solutions cannot deliver lasting peace, Radev argued, advocating instead for a "comprehensive, realistic approach" alongside diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.
Radev stressed that genuine national investment priorities lie in strengthening Bulgaria's rule of law, reinforcing democratic institutions, and enhancing domestic armed forces capabilities.
The prime minister reaffirmed that Bulgarian citizens' security and overall welfare remain the administration's paramount concern above all other considerations.
Bulgaria has delivered 13 successive aid packages to Ukraine since hostilities erupted in 2022, media reported, marking a substantial cumulative contribution before Wednesday's policy reversal.
The decision represents a significant shift in Bulgarian foreign policy positioning, reflecting growing domestic pressure over economic consequences and mounting public skepticism regarding continued military assistance to Kyiv.
"We have already given enough," Radev stated as cited by the government's press office, emphasizing that Bulgaria continues absorbing significant socio-economic damage stemming from the prolonged conflict.
Military solutions cannot deliver lasting peace, Radev argued, advocating instead for a "comprehensive, realistic approach" alongside diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.
Radev stressed that genuine national investment priorities lie in strengthening Bulgaria's rule of law, reinforcing democratic institutions, and enhancing domestic armed forces capabilities.
The prime minister reaffirmed that Bulgarian citizens' security and overall welfare remain the administration's paramount concern above all other considerations.
Bulgaria has delivered 13 successive aid packages to Ukraine since hostilities erupted in 2022, media reported, marking a substantial cumulative contribution before Wednesday's policy reversal.
The decision represents a significant shift in Bulgarian foreign policy positioning, reflecting growing domestic pressure over economic consequences and mounting public skepticism regarding continued military assistance to Kyiv.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment