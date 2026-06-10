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Hegseth to Meet Troops During Visits to Guantanamo Bay, CENTCOM

Hegseth to Meet Troops During Visits to Guantanamo Bay, CENTCOM


2026-06-10 08:10:16
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to visit the American military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and the headquarters of US Central Command (CENTCOM) in Florida on Wednesday, where he is expected to engage with military personnel, according to reports.

The visit will include meetings with troops stationed at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, commonly known as GTMO, as well as service members assigned to CENTCOM's headquarters in Tampa. The trip is part of a series of engagements with military personnel at key US defense facilities.

No further details about the schedule, objectives, or activities planned during the visits were made public, according to reports.

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