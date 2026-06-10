Turkish Foreign Minister To Pay Working Visit To Moscow

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Russia in mid-June, AzerNEWS reports.

"From June 15 to 17, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs will make a working visit to Moscow," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her statement, the two sides are expected to hold a detailed exchange of views on the development of Russian–Turkish relations across various areas of cooperation.

During the visit, meetings are scheduled with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as other bilateral contacts.

The foreign ministers will also discuss key issues on the international agenda, including developments in the Middle East, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and other pressing topics.