Kazakhstan's Tokayev Plans To Meet Donald Trump By End Of Year

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to meet US President Donald Trump at the end of this year, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The statement was made during a meeting between Tokayev and US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor.

“Taking this opportunity, I ask you to convey my best wishes and sincere respect to US President Donald Trump. I look forward to meeting him at the end of this year and would like to express my gratitude for the invitation to participate in the G20 Summit in Miami,” Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan highly values the opportunity to discuss a broad range of pressing issues and the participation of Sergio Gor in the C5+1 dialogue on critical minerals.

“This underscores the strategic importance the United States attaches to cooperation with Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region. I would also like to note your personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan is firmly committed to further deepening the enhanced strategic partnership with the United States,” the Kazakh President said.

Sergio Gor thanked Tokayev for the meeting opportunity and conveyed greetings from US President Donald Trump.

--