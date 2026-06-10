Marotta Controls Promotes Brian Ippolitto To Vice President, Space Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Career Spanning Engineering, Business Development, and Operations Shapes Vision for Division's Next Chapter

MONTVILLE, N.J., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a leading provider of aerospace and defense systems, today announced the promotion of Brian Ippolitto to Vice President, Space Systems. Ippolitto assumes full responsibility for all operations of Marotta's Space business unit, including engineering, program management, business development, quality, and assembly and test. He steps into the position having led virtually every function within the division over the course of his 16-year career at the company.

“Brian has seen tremendous success in his tenure here - he's overseen almost every aspect of the Space business unit and has a real 360-degree view of the entire organization,” said Patrick A. Marotta, President & CEO, Marotta Controls.“His combination of engineering depth, customer knowledge, and operational experience puts him in a strong position to lead the division through what is going to be a very exciting period of growth.”

As Vice President, Ippolitto will focus on:



Sustaining Quality at Scale: Preserving the process discipline and engineering rigor that have driven the division's year-over-year growth

Scaling Delta-V: Bringing Marotta's new in-space propulsion product family into a consistent production cadence by applying lessons from its CoRe® program, which now ships more than 25,000 valves annually Broadening the Portfolio: Drawing on capabilities across Marotta's business units to expand Space division offerings into power and electronics



Ippolitto joined Marotta Controls in 2010 and has held leadership roles across engineering, program management, business development, and operations. He moved into his most recent role as Senior Director, Operations in 2023, giving him end-to-end visibility into how the Space division delivers product to customers. Earlier in his tenure, he founded Marotta's“Valve Camp,” an internal training program that walks new employees through the engineering and mechanics of a solenoid valve, giving them hands-on exposure to the technology at the heart of the company's business. He has also authored technical articles and white papers on satellite propulsion and space systems design.

“Few industries are as exciting and complex as space,” said Ippolitto.“We build parts for launch vehicles, satellites and deep space exploration, and the engineering is genuinely challenging. For more than a decade and a half, I've watched this business go from a handful of space jobs to one that ships tens of thousands of parts a year to some of the most demanding programs in the world. The next step is building on that momentum - steering Delta-V to where CoRe is today, expanding into new markets, and getting the most out of this team's capabilities. The talent here is exceptional, and I'm excited to see what comes next.”

Marotta Controls has supported the U.S. space program for more than 60 years, with components on programs ranging from the Saturn rocket and the Lunar Module to the International Space Station, the Space Launch System, and Artemis. The company is the only small business to have won the NASA George M. Low Award for Quality and Excellence twice.

For more information about Marotta Controls' Space Systems division visit .

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at