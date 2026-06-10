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Trump Threatens Retaliation After Reported US Helicopter Incident Near Hormuz

Trump Threatens Retaliation After Reported US Helicopter Incident Near Hormuz


2026-06-10 08:01:22
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump has pledged retaliation after claiming that Iran was responsible for the loss of a US AH-64 Apache attack helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, US Central Command stated that the helicopter “went down” while conducting patrol operations in waters off the coast of Oman. Officials did not identify the cause of the incident, noting only that both pilots were rescued approximately two hours later and that an investigation is underway.

The military has not confirmed any external involvement in the incident. However, Iranian authorities have not issued a statement, despite their previous pattern of public responses to aerial incidents involving US forces.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” framing the event as requiring a US response.

Preliminary media reporting suggested that investigators had not determined whether the helicopter was brought down deliberately. One unnamed US official was cited as saying the aircraft may have collided mid-air with an Iranian drone. Reports also indicated that maritime drones were deployed during the rescue operation, marking an unusual step in such incidents.

The episode comes amid heightened regional tensions following the most severe escalation between Iran, Israel, and the United States since a ceasefire attempt earlier in the year. The broader situation has been linked to ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon and the wider regional spillover involving Hezbollah.

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