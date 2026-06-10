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Helicopter Incident Reported Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) A US military helicopter has reportedly gone down near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident later acknowledged by the US president, according to reports.
The aircraft involved was an Apache attack helicopter operated by the US Army. The crash occurred in a strategically sensitive maritime corridor where tensions have been elevated due to ongoing efforts aimed at restricting Iranian oil shipments and pressuring Tehran over access through the strait.
According to reports, the Apache model is commonly used in US military operations related to securing or controlling maritime movement in the region. The Strait of Hormuz itself is a critical global energy chokepoint, through which a significant portion of the world’s crude oil trade passes.
Addressing journalists while returning from a public event in New York, the US president confirmed the incident and stated: “The pilots are fine, nobody injured,” when asked about the situation.
The Apache helicopter, typically crewed by two personnel, has been in service for several decades and remains part of the US Army’s attack aviation fleet.
Initial reports did not clarify whether the crash resulted from hostile action or a technical failure.
Separately, assessments cited in reports based on open-source tracking data have suggested that the US military has experienced multiple aircraft losses since the escalation of hostilities involving Iran earlier in the year, including both manned aircraft and drones. These figures have not been independently verified in full.
Earlier operational incidents have also been reported in which various US aircraft, including transport planes, helicopters, and drones, were lost during recovery or combat-related missions. Some of these losses have been acknowledged by US authorities, while others remain disputed or unconfirmed by official statements from all sides.
Meanwhile, regional tensions have continued to rise, with renewed exchanges of strikes between Israel and Iran marking one of the most serious escalations in recent months. Iranian officials have also issued strong accusations, stating that the US bears “direct responsibility” for Israeli actions in the region that triggered the latest escalation.
The aircraft involved was an Apache attack helicopter operated by the US Army. The crash occurred in a strategically sensitive maritime corridor where tensions have been elevated due to ongoing efforts aimed at restricting Iranian oil shipments and pressuring Tehran over access through the strait.
According to reports, the Apache model is commonly used in US military operations related to securing or controlling maritime movement in the region. The Strait of Hormuz itself is a critical global energy chokepoint, through which a significant portion of the world’s crude oil trade passes.
Addressing journalists while returning from a public event in New York, the US president confirmed the incident and stated: “The pilots are fine, nobody injured,” when asked about the situation.
The Apache helicopter, typically crewed by two personnel, has been in service for several decades and remains part of the US Army’s attack aviation fleet.
Initial reports did not clarify whether the crash resulted from hostile action or a technical failure.
Separately, assessments cited in reports based on open-source tracking data have suggested that the US military has experienced multiple aircraft losses since the escalation of hostilities involving Iran earlier in the year, including both manned aircraft and drones. These figures have not been independently verified in full.
Earlier operational incidents have also been reported in which various US aircraft, including transport planes, helicopters, and drones, were lost during recovery or combat-related missions. Some of these losses have been acknowledged by US authorities, while others remain disputed or unconfirmed by official statements from all sides.
Meanwhile, regional tensions have continued to rise, with renewed exchanges of strikes between Israel and Iran marking one of the most serious escalations in recent months. Iranian officials have also issued strong accusations, stating that the US bears “direct responsibility” for Israeli actions in the region that triggered the latest escalation.
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