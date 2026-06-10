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India Advances Quantum Computing Ties Proposal with Russia
(MENAFN) India has put forward a proposal for closer cooperation with Russia in the field of quantum computing as part of its broader plan to meet the goals of its $730 million National Quantum Mission (NQM) by 2030–31.
According to reports, the initiative is designed to establish a fully integrated national quantum ecosystem that includes mid-scale quantum computers, secure communication networks, and the development of quantum materials and components. The remarks were delivered at a BRICS Quantum Technologies forum in Moscow by India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar.
He highlighted the role of four specialized technology hubs located at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and in Bengaluru. These centers are intended to support research collaboration, skill development, and international partnerships in the early stages of quantum technology advancement.
“A key mandate of these four hubs is international cooperation. India is looking to collaborate in advanced computing technology,” he said.
The ambassador further emphasized that India is aiming to take a leading position in quantum technologies through global cooperation, including researcher exchange programs, startup engagement, and joint innovation projects.
The National Quantum Mission, overseen by the Department of Atomic Energy and approved in 2023, is focused on building a strong national ecosystem for quantum technologies.
As part of its long-term roadmap, India plans to develop domestically produced quantum computers by 2031, targeting applications such as drug development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and climate modeling—fields where quantum systems could significantly enhance computing performance.
The mission also aims to develop quantum computers ranging from 50 to 1,000 qubits, the fundamental units of quantum information, with system power increasing as the number of qubits grows.
In parallel developments, Russia introduced its first 50-qubit quantum computer prototype in December 2024, developed jointly by Moscow State University and the Russian Quantum Center.
According to reports, the initiative is designed to establish a fully integrated national quantum ecosystem that includes mid-scale quantum computers, secure communication networks, and the development of quantum materials and components. The remarks were delivered at a BRICS Quantum Technologies forum in Moscow by India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar.
He highlighted the role of four specialized technology hubs located at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and in Bengaluru. These centers are intended to support research collaboration, skill development, and international partnerships in the early stages of quantum technology advancement.
“A key mandate of these four hubs is international cooperation. India is looking to collaborate in advanced computing technology,” he said.
The ambassador further emphasized that India is aiming to take a leading position in quantum technologies through global cooperation, including researcher exchange programs, startup engagement, and joint innovation projects.
The National Quantum Mission, overseen by the Department of Atomic Energy and approved in 2023, is focused on building a strong national ecosystem for quantum technologies.
As part of its long-term roadmap, India plans to develop domestically produced quantum computers by 2031, targeting applications such as drug development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and climate modeling—fields where quantum systems could significantly enhance computing performance.
The mission also aims to develop quantum computers ranging from 50 to 1,000 qubits, the fundamental units of quantum information, with system power increasing as the number of qubits grows.
In parallel developments, Russia introduced its first 50-qubit quantum computer prototype in December 2024, developed jointly by Moscow State University and the Russian Quantum Center.
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