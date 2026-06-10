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Bulgaria Halts Additional Military Aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Bulgaria has drawn a firm line on further military assistance to Ukraine, with Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov declaring Wednesday that the country no longer has the capacity to contribute additional resources to the war effort, according to Bulgarian outlet Novinite.
"We are not violating a decision of Parliament. My assessment is that we do not have the opportunity to provide more support to Ukraine," Stoyanov told a broadcaster.
The minister pointed to Bulgaria's existing track record, noting the country had already honoured its obligations under a parliamentary resolution passed in December 2022, having since delivered 13 military aid packages to Kyiv.
Stoyanov also pushed back against accusations that his government was sidestepping parliament's mandate, stating he had received no new requests from Kyiv for specific military assistance since assuming office. He clarified that the parliamentary resolution only permits military aid when Ukraine formally requests it and when Bulgaria has the available capacity to deliver — conditions he implied are no longer both being met simultaneously.
State Aid vs. Commercial Sales
The minister drew a careful distinction between government-to-government military assistance and arms transactions conducted through the private sector. Bulgarian defence manufacturers, he argued, operate independently of ministerial oversight when it comes to commercial export decisions.
"Whether the Bulgarian industry will sell weapons to Ukraine is a decision of the Bulgarian industry, not of the Ministry of Defense," Stoyanov said.
Rounding out his remarks, the minister sought to reassure the public that Bulgaria's own defence readiness had not been compromised, saying the country's military stockpiles remain intact and that safeguarding domestic defence capabilities is and will remain the government's foremost priority.
"We are not violating a decision of Parliament. My assessment is that we do not have the opportunity to provide more support to Ukraine," Stoyanov told a broadcaster.
The minister pointed to Bulgaria's existing track record, noting the country had already honoured its obligations under a parliamentary resolution passed in December 2022, having since delivered 13 military aid packages to Kyiv.
Stoyanov also pushed back against accusations that his government was sidestepping parliament's mandate, stating he had received no new requests from Kyiv for specific military assistance since assuming office. He clarified that the parliamentary resolution only permits military aid when Ukraine formally requests it and when Bulgaria has the available capacity to deliver — conditions he implied are no longer both being met simultaneously.
State Aid vs. Commercial Sales
The minister drew a careful distinction between government-to-government military assistance and arms transactions conducted through the private sector. Bulgarian defence manufacturers, he argued, operate independently of ministerial oversight when it comes to commercial export decisions.
"Whether the Bulgarian industry will sell weapons to Ukraine is a decision of the Bulgarian industry, not of the Ministry of Defense," Stoyanov said.
Rounding out his remarks, the minister sought to reassure the public that Bulgaria's own defence readiness had not been compromised, saying the country's military stockpiles remain intact and that safeguarding domestic defence capabilities is and will remain the government's foremost priority.
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