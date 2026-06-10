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Iran Claims Missile Strikes on US-Linked Targets in Regional Retaliation
(MENAFN) According to reports, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released footage of missile launches it says targeted US military facilities across several Arab states, describing the operation as retaliation for recent American strikes.
The escalation comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, alongside parallel hostilities involving Iran and Israel. US Central Command has stated that it conducted strikes inside Iran following the loss of a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident US officials have attributed to Iranian involvement.
The IRGC claimed that earlier US strikes damaged infrastructure on Sirik Island, including a telecommunications tower, and also destroyed water reservoirs in the Bemani area. In response, it said it carried out coordinated attacks on multiple US-linked sites in the region.
Targets reportedly included positions associated with the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain as well as facilities at Jordan’s al-Azraq air base, where hangars allegedly housing F-35 fighter jets were said to have been hit. Iranian officials also claimed additional operations involving drones, stating that a total of 21 sites across Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain were engaged, including a Reaper drone.
Video released by Iranian sources shows nighttime missile launches, which the IRGC says were part of the broader operation.
Jordan’s military reported intercepting five ballistic missiles, with footage of interceptions circulating online.
The escalation comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, alongside parallel hostilities involving Iran and Israel. US Central Command has stated that it conducted strikes inside Iran following the loss of a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident US officials have attributed to Iranian involvement.
The IRGC claimed that earlier US strikes damaged infrastructure on Sirik Island, including a telecommunications tower, and also destroyed water reservoirs in the Bemani area. In response, it said it carried out coordinated attacks on multiple US-linked sites in the region.
Targets reportedly included positions associated with the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain as well as facilities at Jordan’s al-Azraq air base, where hangars allegedly housing F-35 fighter jets were said to have been hit. Iranian officials also claimed additional operations involving drones, stating that a total of 21 sites across Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain were engaged, including a Reaper drone.
Video released by Iranian sources shows nighttime missile launches, which the IRGC says were part of the broader operation.
Jordan’s military reported intercepting five ballistic missiles, with footage of interceptions circulating online.
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