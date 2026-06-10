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Missile, Drone Strike Reported in Russia’s Cheboksary, Regional Officials Say
(MENAFN) According to reports, a Ukrainian missile and drone attack targeted the Russian city of Cheboksary early Wednesday, leaving three people injured, regional authorities have said.
The governor of Chuvashia Region, Oleg Nikolaev, stated that two of the injured were hospitalized with moderate wounds, while a third person sustained minor injuries and was treated on an outpatient basis. He confirmed the details in a post on Telegram.
Cheboksary, a city of nearly half a million residents located on the Volga River roughly 900 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was among the sites affected in the reported strike.
Ukrainian media outlets claimed that domestically produced long-range “Flamingo” missiles were used in the operation, which allegedly targeted an electronics facility in the city. These claims have not been independently verified.
Separate attacks were also reported in Russia’s Samara region overnight. Local governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said three people were injured in a drone raid and that several industrial sites sustained damage following what he described as a large-scale UAV assault.
Russian authorities further stated that a total of 326 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across multiple regions during the same overnight period. The Defense Ministry reported interceptions spanning areas including Moscow, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Novgorod, Ryazan, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Orel, Tver, Tula, Ulyanovsk, and Krasnodar, as well as Crimea and the Black Sea.
In earlier developments, Russian forces reportedly conducted a large-scale missile and drone operation targeting industrial and military infrastructure across several Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as well as Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, and Sumy, according to Russian defense authorities.
The governor of Chuvashia Region, Oleg Nikolaev, stated that two of the injured were hospitalized with moderate wounds, while a third person sustained minor injuries and was treated on an outpatient basis. He confirmed the details in a post on Telegram.
Cheboksary, a city of nearly half a million residents located on the Volga River roughly 900 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was among the sites affected in the reported strike.
Ukrainian media outlets claimed that domestically produced long-range “Flamingo” missiles were used in the operation, which allegedly targeted an electronics facility in the city. These claims have not been independently verified.
Separate attacks were also reported in Russia’s Samara region overnight. Local governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said three people were injured in a drone raid and that several industrial sites sustained damage following what he described as a large-scale UAV assault.
Russian authorities further stated that a total of 326 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across multiple regions during the same overnight period. The Defense Ministry reported interceptions spanning areas including Moscow, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Novgorod, Ryazan, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Orel, Tver, Tula, Ulyanovsk, and Krasnodar, as well as Crimea and the Black Sea.
In earlier developments, Russian forces reportedly conducted a large-scale missile and drone operation targeting industrial and military infrastructure across several Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as well as Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, and Sumy, according to Russian defense authorities.
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