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Trump Warns Netanyahu Over Iran Escalation
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a tense phone call that Washington could reconsider its support for Israel if tensions with Iran escalate further.
The reported exchange comes amid a series of heated communications between the two leaders following Iran’s decision to suspend talks with the United States, citing ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
Iran has conditioned any potential agreement on a broader ceasefire across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, where thousands of casualties have been reported since renewed Israeli strikes earlier in the year in response to Hezbollah-linked attacks.
Hostilities between Israel and Iran briefly escalated again over the weekend, marking the first exchange of strikes since a ceasefire agreement reached in April. The situation intensified following an Israeli strike in Beirut and subsequent missile exchanges.
Axios reported that Trump told Netanyahu in a phone conversation that if Israel pursued further military escalation against Iran, it could find itself acting without US backing, with Trump allegedly stating that Israel might “be fighting alone.”
In earlier remarks cited by multiple outlets, Trump also described Netanyahu in a private conversation using strong language and urged restraint, reportedly telling him to “use common sense” and emphasizing that negotiations with Iran were nearing a critical stage.
Reports further indicate that Trump attempted to discourage Israeli retaliation following an Iranian missile launch that was largely intercepted. However, according to accounts cited by journalists, Israeli military action was already underway at the time of the discussion.
The reported exchange comes amid a series of heated communications between the two leaders following Iran’s decision to suspend talks with the United States, citing ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
Iran has conditioned any potential agreement on a broader ceasefire across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, where thousands of casualties have been reported since renewed Israeli strikes earlier in the year in response to Hezbollah-linked attacks.
Hostilities between Israel and Iran briefly escalated again over the weekend, marking the first exchange of strikes since a ceasefire agreement reached in April. The situation intensified following an Israeli strike in Beirut and subsequent missile exchanges.
Axios reported that Trump told Netanyahu in a phone conversation that if Israel pursued further military escalation against Iran, it could find itself acting without US backing, with Trump allegedly stating that Israel might “be fighting alone.”
In earlier remarks cited by multiple outlets, Trump also described Netanyahu in a private conversation using strong language and urged restraint, reportedly telling him to “use common sense” and emphasizing that negotiations with Iran were nearing a critical stage.
Reports further indicate that Trump attempted to discourage Israeli retaliation following an Iranian missile launch that was largely intercepted. However, according to accounts cited by journalists, Israeli military action was already underway at the time of the discussion.
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