Aster DM Healthcare Expands KSA Presence With Acquisition Of Procare Hospital In Eastern Province, Crossing 500 Beds In The Kingdom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster DM Healthcare, one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, has announced its entry into Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province through the acquisition of a majority stake in ProCare Hospital, in a joint venture with Abdulrahman Saleh Al Rajhi and Partners Co Group. The facility will now join Aster's GCC network as Aster ProCare Hospital. This milestone reflects Aster's commitment to the Kingdom and supports Saudi Vision 2030 by bringing in Aster's legacy of trusted care and high-quality, patient-centric healthcare services to the region.

Founded in 2009, ProCare Hospital is a multi-speciality hospital providing primary and secondary care services. Under Aster DM Healthcare, the hospital will benefit from Aster's integrated healthcare model, global quality benchmarks, and focus on delivering advanced medical care tailored to the needs of the local community.

As part of Aster's investment, the hospital's licensed bed capacity will expand from 100 to 209 beds, alongside the introduction of additional specialties, advanced medical technologies, and enhanced clinical capabilities. The integration will also include the adoption of Aster's clinical governance standards, strengthening of cardiology services, and the progressive rollout of digital health solutions such as myAster, enabling seamless access to care and improved continuity for patients.

Marking a key milestone in Aster's Saudi Arabia journey,, said:“Our entry into the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia through Aster ProCare Hospital marks another important milestone in Aster's commitment to the Kingdom. For over a decade, we have been privileged to serve patients in Saudi Arabia through Aster Sanad Hospital, and this expansion reflects our continued belief in its transformative healthcare journey under Vision 2030. By strengthening infrastructure, expanding clinical capabilities, and integrating global best practices, we aim to further enhance access to high-quality, patient-centric care and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of the Kingdom's healthcare ecosystem.”

Commenting on the takeover,, said“The acquisition of ProCare Hospital reflects our confidence in the Kingdom's healthcare transformation journey. By building on ProCare's strong clinical foundation, strategic location, and accreditations, we aim to expand capacity, introduce advanced specialties, and deliver a consistently high-quality, patient-centric care experience. This step aligns closely with Saudi Vision 2030's focus on improving healthcare access, quality, and sustainability.”

, added“Aster ProCare Hospital plays an important role in serving the Eastern Province, and its integration into Aster DM Healthcare allows us to further enhance clinical capabilities, particularly in cardiology and specialised care. The planned expansion and service enhancements support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals by strengthening healthcare infrastructure, improving patient outcomes, and expanding access to world-class medical services.”

“Our partnership with Aster DM Healthcare reflects a shared commitment to strengthening healthcare access and quality in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. By combining ProCare Hospital's strong local foundation with Aster's global expertise and integrated healthcare model, we aim to build a future-ready institution that delivers advanced, patient-centric care aligned with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.”

As part of its commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and patient experience in the Eastern Province, Aster ProCare Hospital has initiated a series of strategic expansion and modernization projects. These include comprehensive expansion designs by Suhaimi Design to increase the hospital's capacity to 209 beds, including 60 critical care beds and 7 operating theaters; the establishment of a state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab) in collaboration with Philips, equipped with advanced AI-enabled technologies to strengthen cardiac and neurological care; the expansion of emergency services and specialized infrastructure works delivered by Meta Build Co. for Contracting; and a hospital-wide modernization program in partnership with AMAQ Company for Contracting. Together, these initiatives reinforce Aster ProCare Hospital's commitment to international standards of clinical excellence, patient safety, and world-class healthcare delivery, while supporting the Kingdom's vision for a future-ready healthcare ecosystem.

Aster ProCare Hospital operates as a comprehensive care facility offering services across medical and surgical specialties, women's and children's health, cardiology, orthopaedics, emergency care, diagnostics, and allied health services. This breadth of services enables integrated, patient-centric care for individuals and families across all age groups, aligned with Aster DM Healthcare's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare for local communities.

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare has built a strong legacy as one of the largest integrated healthcare networks in the GCC. With a presence across 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, 333 pharmacies, and digital health platforms, Aster is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare grounded in its values of quality, compassion, and innovation. The expansion into the Eastern Province marks an important step in extending this legacy to serve communities across Saudi Arabia.

Aster DM Healthcare's expansion in Saudi Arabia builds on its established presence in the Kingdom since 2011, when it entered the market with Aster Sanad Hospital in Riyadh. Anchored in a proven integrated healthcare model that combines hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and digital health platforms, Aster continues to strengthen access to patient-centric care across the country. The integration of ProCare Hospital further advances this strategy by expanding healthcare capacity, introducing specialised services, accelerating digital health adoption through myAster, and supporting Saudi Vision 2030's goal of a resilient, future-ready healthcare ecosystem.