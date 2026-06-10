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Russia, Syria Discuss Possible Restructuring of Military Facilities
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russia has confirmed that discussions are underway regarding a possible restructuring of its military facilities in Syria.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the issue is being addressed within ongoing contacts between Moscow and Damascus. She noted that the talks include consideration of adjustments to the “functionality” of Russian military installations in the country.
Zakharova emphasized that decisions related to Russia’s military presence fall under the responsibility of the country’s defense establishment, rather than the foreign ministry.
She also stated that bilateral cooperation between Russia and Syria is continuing to develop actively, with engagement from both government institutions and business sectors aimed at expanding overall relations.
Russia currently maintains two major military facilities in Syria: the Tartus naval logistics base on the Mediterranean coast and the Khmeimim air base in Latakia province. Both sites have played a central role in Russia’s military operations in the region over the past decade.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the issue is being addressed within ongoing contacts between Moscow and Damascus. She noted that the talks include consideration of adjustments to the “functionality” of Russian military installations in the country.
Zakharova emphasized that decisions related to Russia’s military presence fall under the responsibility of the country’s defense establishment, rather than the foreign ministry.
She also stated that bilateral cooperation between Russia and Syria is continuing to develop actively, with engagement from both government institutions and business sectors aimed at expanding overall relations.
Russia currently maintains two major military facilities in Syria: the Tartus naval logistics base on the Mediterranean coast and the Khmeimim air base in Latakia province. Both sites have played a central role in Russia’s military operations in the region over the past decade.
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