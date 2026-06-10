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US Military Strikes Reportedly Target Sites in Southern Iran
(MENAFN) Early Wednesday, reported US strikes targeted areas in southern Iran, with multiple explosions and projectile impacts recorded across parts of Hormozgan province, according to Iranian media outlets.
A news agency said that Sirik, Qeshm Island, and Minab were among the locations struck by US fighter jets. It reported at least six explosions in the affected areas, while Iranian state television confirmed that a projectile hit the city of Sirik.
State media also said additional projectiles struck Qeshm Island, though the exact nature and extent of the impacts were not immediately clear. Air defense systems were reportedly activated in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik in response to the incidents.
Separately, another news agency reported four explosions near Jask port, along with another blast on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.
The reported strikes followed an announcement by US Central Command (CENTCOM), which said American forces had begun what it described as “self-defense” operations against Iran.
CENTCOM said the action was taken in response to a prior incident involving the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.
A news agency said that Sirik, Qeshm Island, and Minab were among the locations struck by US fighter jets. It reported at least six explosions in the affected areas, while Iranian state television confirmed that a projectile hit the city of Sirik.
State media also said additional projectiles struck Qeshm Island, though the exact nature and extent of the impacts were not immediately clear. Air defense systems were reportedly activated in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik in response to the incidents.
Separately, another news agency reported four explosions near Jask port, along with another blast on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.
The reported strikes followed an announcement by US Central Command (CENTCOM), which said American forces had begun what it described as “self-defense” operations against Iran.
CENTCOM said the action was taken in response to a prior incident involving the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.
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