403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Judge Blocks Alabama Nitrogen Gas Execution Over Constitutional Concerns
(MENAFN) According to reports, a federal judge has halted the state of Alabama from carrying out an execution using nitrogen gas, ruling that the method may violate the US Constitution’s ban on “cruel and unusual punishments.”
US District Judge Emily C. Marks issued the order on Tuesday, preventing the planned execution of inmate Jeffery Lee, which had been scheduled for Thursday. The ruling came shortly after an appellate court overturned her earlier decision that had upheld the method’s constitutionality.
The state’s attorney general has indicated that Alabama intends to appeal the decision, with the dispute potentially heading to the US Supreme Court, which has previously allowed nitrogen gas executions to proceed in certain cases.
In her written opinion, Judge Marks noted that legal challenges frequently arise in death penalty cases and suggested that virtually any execution method could face constitutional scrutiny. She emphasized that while the Constitution does not guarantee a painless death, it does prohibit punishments that cross constitutional limits.
The judge also noted that Alabama retains other approved execution methods, including lethal injection and the electric chair, and clarified that her ruling does not prevent the state from pursuing those alternatives.
Legal representatives for the inmate did not immediately comment on the decision.
US District Judge Emily C. Marks issued the order on Tuesday, preventing the planned execution of inmate Jeffery Lee, which had been scheduled for Thursday. The ruling came shortly after an appellate court overturned her earlier decision that had upheld the method’s constitutionality.
The state’s attorney general has indicated that Alabama intends to appeal the decision, with the dispute potentially heading to the US Supreme Court, which has previously allowed nitrogen gas executions to proceed in certain cases.
In her written opinion, Judge Marks noted that legal challenges frequently arise in death penalty cases and suggested that virtually any execution method could face constitutional scrutiny. She emphasized that while the Constitution does not guarantee a painless death, it does prohibit punishments that cross constitutional limits.
The judge also noted that Alabama retains other approved execution methods, including lethal injection and the electric chair, and clarified that her ruling does not prevent the state from pursuing those alternatives.
Legal representatives for the inmate did not immediately comment on the decision.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment