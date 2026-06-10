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Fire on Tanker Near Oman Leaves One Dead, Two Missing
(MENAFN) According to reports, a fire aboard a tanker near the coast of Oman has resulted in one casualty and left two crew members missing.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said it received a report of a fire in the vessel’s engine room, located approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar. Local authorities reportedly responded to the scene and assisted with evacuation efforts.
UKMTO stated that the tanker reported one fatality, while two crew members remain unaccounted for following the incident. The agency did not specify further details regarding the casualty.
Authorities have indicated that there is currently no confirmed environmental impact linked to the fire, though investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and assess the situation.
No additional information about the vessel or the circumstances of the incident was immediately available.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said it received a report of a fire in the vessel’s engine room, located approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar. Local authorities reportedly responded to the scene and assisted with evacuation efforts.
UKMTO stated that the tanker reported one fatality, while two crew members remain unaccounted for following the incident. The agency did not specify further details regarding the casualty.
Authorities have indicated that there is currently no confirmed environmental impact linked to the fire, though investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and assess the situation.
No additional information about the vessel or the circumstances of the incident was immediately available.
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