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Syria Seeks to Become Regional Energy Hub Through Global Partnerships
(MENAFN) Syria is aiming to reposition itself as a “vital regional hub” for energy security in the region and beyond, according to the country’s energy minister, who outlined new investment partnerships during a conference in Washington, D.C.
Speaking at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum on Tuesday, Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said Syria sees the current phase as more than just recovery from past damage, describing it as an opportunity to reshape its role in global energy markets.
“We view this stage not only as a recovery for what we have lost, but also as an opportunity to redefine Syria's position as an active partner and a vital regional hub contributing to regional and international energy security,” he said.
He noted that Syria’s energy sector has been heavily affected by the country’s 14-year civil war but said efforts are now focused on reconstruction, economic openness, and expanding international cooperation.
Al-Bashir added that Damascus has made the energy sector a central entry point for global engagement, highlighting recent partnerships with several major international companies including Chevron, ConocoPhillips, HKN Energy, GE, TotalEnergies, Simmons, and Ansaldo.
He also said discussions are ongoing with additional European firms, including companies from Italy.
Speaking at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum on Tuesday, Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said Syria sees the current phase as more than just recovery from past damage, describing it as an opportunity to reshape its role in global energy markets.
“We view this stage not only as a recovery for what we have lost, but also as an opportunity to redefine Syria's position as an active partner and a vital regional hub contributing to regional and international energy security,” he said.
He noted that Syria’s energy sector has been heavily affected by the country’s 14-year civil war but said efforts are now focused on reconstruction, economic openness, and expanding international cooperation.
Al-Bashir added that Damascus has made the energy sector a central entry point for global engagement, highlighting recent partnerships with several major international companies including Chevron, ConocoPhillips, HKN Energy, GE, TotalEnergies, Simmons, and Ansaldo.
He also said discussions are ongoing with additional European firms, including companies from Italy.
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