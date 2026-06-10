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Iran Threatens Retaliation Against Regional Oil, Gas Facilities
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian lawmaker has warned that energy infrastructure across the region could be targeted if the United States carries out military strikes against Iran, according to remarks reported by Iranian news agency.
Hamidreza Haji Babaei, deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament, said Tehran would respond forcefully to any US attack.
“If the United States carries out even the smallest military attack against Iran, all energy facilities in the region will come under a barrage of Iranian missiles,” he said.
He further claimed that in the event of conflict, the United States would be cut off from regional oil, gas, and other strategic interests for an extended period.
Haji Babaei also said Iran is not intimidated by US military threats, arguing that Washington is unlikely to engage in direct confrontation despite rising regional tensions.
The remarks come amid heightened friction following warnings from US President Donald Trump, who said the United States would respond after what he described as an Iranian attack on a US military Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command confirmed that two crew members were recovered after the incident, while stating that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Hamidreza Haji Babaei, deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament, said Tehran would respond forcefully to any US attack.
“If the United States carries out even the smallest military attack against Iran, all energy facilities in the region will come under a barrage of Iranian missiles,” he said.
He further claimed that in the event of conflict, the United States would be cut off from regional oil, gas, and other strategic interests for an extended period.
Haji Babaei also said Iran is not intimidated by US military threats, arguing that Washington is unlikely to engage in direct confrontation despite rising regional tensions.
The remarks come amid heightened friction following warnings from US President Donald Trump, who said the United States would respond after what he described as an Iranian attack on a US military Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command confirmed that two crew members were recovered after the incident, while stating that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
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