Jerry Tsang

Senior Clinical Lecturer in Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery, Queen Mary University of London

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Jerry leads a cross-disciplinary programme of research in extremity trauma and its sequelae. His ambition in practice is to improve the outcomes of patients sustaining trauma and to deliver worldclass academic training for the next generation of clinician scientists.

Jerry is a former Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh Cutner Research Fellow and undertook his doctoral research training at the University of Edinburgh. He has over 50 peer-reviewed publications and has received research prizes from a number of national and international research societies including the Orthopaedic Research Society-International Section for Fracture Repair (ORS-ISFR).

Jerry's clinical expertise is orthopaedic trauma surgery with a sub-specialist interest in limb reconstruction. He is proud to be part of the team at the busiest orthopaedic trauma hospital in Europe – The Royal London. Jerry completed both his undergraduate medical training (2009) and postgraduate surgical training in Edinburgh (2022). He is dual-fellowship trained, having completed world-renowned Limb Reconstruction and Trauma fellowships at the Oxford Bone Infection Unit (2022) and Tygerberg Hospital, University of Stellenbosch, Cape Town (2023). He has previously worked as a Consultant Trauma and Limb Reconstruction Surgeon in Oxford at the John Radcliffe Hospital Major Trauma Centre and the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre.

Despite having now officially retired from competitive rugby he always looks forward to the annual inter-collegiate rugby match. He now occupies his spare time, when he is not chasing after his young son, through“Munro-bagging” with his dog, open-water swimming, and skiing.

–present Senior Clinical Lecturer in Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery, Queen Mary University of London

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