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Iran Urges Respectful Treatment of National Team Ahead of World Cup in US
(MENAFN) Iran’s Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali has urged the United States to ensure respectful treatment and proper hosting arrangements for Iran’s national football team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“The Americans should host Iran’s national team in a special manner,” Donyamali said, according to reports on Tuesday.
He stressed that Iranian officials expect fair and respectful conditions, adding that authorities in the United States are aware Iran would not tolerate what it considers discriminatory or improper treatment.
Donyamali also noted that several logistical challenges facing Iran’s delegation are being addressed, including visa-related complications affecting some members of the team’s support staff.
In addition, he said Iran had communicated with FIFA regarding match-day protocols, requesting that team representatives be allowed to respond in cases where unauthorized flags are displayed or slogans targeting the national side are chanted during games.
He further stated that Iranian officials had been given assurances that no such incidents would take place during Iran’s group-stage match against Egypt.
“The Americans should host Iran’s national team in a special manner,” Donyamali said, according to reports on Tuesday.
He stressed that Iranian officials expect fair and respectful conditions, adding that authorities in the United States are aware Iran would not tolerate what it considers discriminatory or improper treatment.
Donyamali also noted that several logistical challenges facing Iran’s delegation are being addressed, including visa-related complications affecting some members of the team’s support staff.
In addition, he said Iran had communicated with FIFA regarding match-day protocols, requesting that team representatives be allowed to respond in cases where unauthorized flags are displayed or slogans targeting the national side are chanted during games.
He further stated that Iranian officials had been given assurances that no such incidents would take place during Iran’s group-stage match against Egypt.
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