403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Matrix Expands Open Security Integration With Videonetics
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix announced the native integration of its COSEC Access Control platform with Videonetics AI-Powered VMS platform, enabling enterprises to unify access control, AI-driven video intelligence, and surveillance operations within a single operational environment. The integration enables a scalable, middleware-free architecture that seamlessly unifies access control and video intelligence.
Powered by API-based bidirectional integration, Matrix COSEC (Centra and Vyom) synchronizes seamlessly with Videonetics Intelligent VMS platform. This creates a unified environment where access events, identity data, and surveillance workflows communicate in real-time, eliminating the need for fragmented management layers.
By integrating access logs with live video context, operators can visually verify incidents and manage unified security workflows through a centralized operational interface. This synchronized approach combines Matrix COSEC access control with Videonetics' AI-powered VMS and intelligent automation to sharpen situational awareness, simplify investigations, and accelerate operational response across large enterprises, smart cities and critical infrastructure.
Key operational capabilities include:
● Reader Discovery: Auto-discovers readers, doors, and sites for faster, error-free deployment.
● Camera Mapping: Maps access points to cameras for complete visual coverage.
● Unified User Directory: Synchronizes users, credentials, and access rights in one interface.
● Access Events + Video Context: Links access events with video footage for faster investigation.
● Remote Door Control: Enables real-time door control directly from the VMS interface.
● Situation-Aware E-Map: Displays live access events and cameras on a unified map.
● Automated Rule-Based Response: Triggers automated alerts and PTZ actions based on access events.
The integration is designed for critical environments-including enterprise campuses, industrial facilities, airports, transportation hubs, commercial buildings, data centers, government infrastructure, educational campuses, and smart city deployments-this synergy ensures synchronized operations and superior efficiency.
“Security teams today are managing growing operational complexity across sites, users, and incidents,” said Tarun Sharma, Senior VP – Marketing at Matrix Comsec.“Integrated platforms help reduce fragmented monitoring workflows, improve verification efficiency, and enable faster operational response across critical environments.”
At Videonetics, we believe the future of security lies in AI-driven unified operations,” said Parag Agarwal, Sr. VP & Chief Product Officer at Videonetics.“The integration with Matrix COSEC significantly enhances our AI-Powered VMS ecosystem by bringing together access control and video intelligence into a single command environment. This empowers organizations with deeper situational awareness, faster decision-making, and a more proactive approach to security and operational management.”
The integration reflects the growing industry shift toward interoperable security ecosystems where video intelligence and access control operate as a unified operational layer.
About Matrix
Established in 1991, Matrix stands as a leading provider of Security and Telecom solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. Driven by technology and guided by a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, our organization remains at the forefront of innovation in the ever-evolving Security and Telecom industries.
With nearly 40% of our workforce dedicated to pioneering new products, Matrix has introduced cutting-edge solutions such as Video Surveillance Systems (Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders, and IP Cameras), Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems, and Telecom Solutions (Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP, GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints). These solutions are not only feature-rich and reliable but also adhere to stringent international standards.
Spanning across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, our global presence is bolstered by a network of over 4,000 channel partners. This extensive reach ensures that Matrix products meet the diverse needs of our customers, delivering unmatched reliability and durability.
In our pursuit of excellence, Matrix proudly holds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and 9001:2015 certifications, setting the benchmark for quality management standards. Additionally, our dedication to indigenous research and development and manufacturing has been recognized through prestigious accolades such as the ZED Quality Certification and DSIR Certification.
Trusted by customers across a spectrum of industries, Matrix continues to earn admiration for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
Powered by API-based bidirectional integration, Matrix COSEC (Centra and Vyom) synchronizes seamlessly with Videonetics Intelligent VMS platform. This creates a unified environment where access events, identity data, and surveillance workflows communicate in real-time, eliminating the need for fragmented management layers.
By integrating access logs with live video context, operators can visually verify incidents and manage unified security workflows through a centralized operational interface. This synchronized approach combines Matrix COSEC access control with Videonetics' AI-powered VMS and intelligent automation to sharpen situational awareness, simplify investigations, and accelerate operational response across large enterprises, smart cities and critical infrastructure.
Key operational capabilities include:
● Reader Discovery: Auto-discovers readers, doors, and sites for faster, error-free deployment.
● Camera Mapping: Maps access points to cameras for complete visual coverage.
● Unified User Directory: Synchronizes users, credentials, and access rights in one interface.
● Access Events + Video Context: Links access events with video footage for faster investigation.
● Remote Door Control: Enables real-time door control directly from the VMS interface.
● Situation-Aware E-Map: Displays live access events and cameras on a unified map.
● Automated Rule-Based Response: Triggers automated alerts and PTZ actions based on access events.
The integration is designed for critical environments-including enterprise campuses, industrial facilities, airports, transportation hubs, commercial buildings, data centers, government infrastructure, educational campuses, and smart city deployments-this synergy ensures synchronized operations and superior efficiency.
“Security teams today are managing growing operational complexity across sites, users, and incidents,” said Tarun Sharma, Senior VP – Marketing at Matrix Comsec.“Integrated platforms help reduce fragmented monitoring workflows, improve verification efficiency, and enable faster operational response across critical environments.”
At Videonetics, we believe the future of security lies in AI-driven unified operations,” said Parag Agarwal, Sr. VP & Chief Product Officer at Videonetics.“The integration with Matrix COSEC significantly enhances our AI-Powered VMS ecosystem by bringing together access control and video intelligence into a single command environment. This empowers organizations with deeper situational awareness, faster decision-making, and a more proactive approach to security and operational management.”
The integration reflects the growing industry shift toward interoperable security ecosystems where video intelligence and access control operate as a unified operational layer.
About Matrix
Established in 1991, Matrix stands as a leading provider of Security and Telecom solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. Driven by technology and guided by a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, our organization remains at the forefront of innovation in the ever-evolving Security and Telecom industries.
With nearly 40% of our workforce dedicated to pioneering new products, Matrix has introduced cutting-edge solutions such as Video Surveillance Systems (Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders, and IP Cameras), Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems, and Telecom Solutions (Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP, GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints). These solutions are not only feature-rich and reliable but also adhere to stringent international standards.
Spanning across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, our global presence is bolstered by a network of over 4,000 channel partners. This extensive reach ensures that Matrix products meet the diverse needs of our customers, delivering unmatched reliability and durability.
In our pursuit of excellence, Matrix proudly holds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and 9001:2015 certifications, setting the benchmark for quality management standards. Additionally, our dedication to indigenous research and development and manufacturing has been recognized through prestigious accolades such as the ZED Quality Certification and DSIR Certification.
Trusted by customers across a spectrum of industries, Matrix continues to earn admiration for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment